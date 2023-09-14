The voice inside you: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for The Voice You Have Inside, the TV series with Massimo Ranieri broadcast on Thursday evenings on Canale 5? In total, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 8 episodes). The first episode will air on Thursday 14 September 2023; the fourth and final Thursday 5 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 14 September 2023

Second episode: Thursday 21 September 2023

Third episode: Thursday 28 September 2023

Fourth episode: Thursday 5 October 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of The Voice Inside You last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9.45pm to 11.40pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for The Voice Inside You, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.45pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.