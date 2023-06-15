After a few successful months on the air, “The voice Chile” reaches its season finale with the best voices from the neighboring country. Prince Royce, José Luis ‘Puma’ Rodríguez, Francisca Valenzuela and Beto Cuevas They are the coaches who compete so that one of the participants of their team is the winner of the contest. This Thursday, June 15, the public will be able to meet the new winner of the reality show at the final gala, but at what time and where can they see the singing reality show? Find out in the next note.

When is the final of “The voice Chile”?

The final of “The voice Chile” will take place this Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 p.m. (Chilean time) through the Chilevisión signal, in addition to being able to follow the transmission LIVE from its website chilevision.cl.

What time to see “The voice Chile”?

As mentioned above, “The voice Chile” is broadcast from 10:30 pm (Chilean time). Next, find out the schedules according to countries to follow the LIVE broadcast of the singing reality show.

Time in Chile: 10.30 pm

Time in Peru: 8.30 pm

Time in Colombia: 8.30 pm

Time in Ecuador: 8.30 pm

Time in Bolivia: 9.30 pm

Time in Mexico: 7.30 pm

Time in Venezuela: 9.30 pm

Prince Royce, “Puma” Rodríguez, Fran Valenzuela and Beto Cuevas will be the coaches of this second season of “The Voice Chile”. Photo: composition LR/ Gerson Cardoso/ @thevoicechile/Instagram

On which channel to watch “The voice Chile” LIVE?

The program of “The voice Chile” can be enjoyed from the signal of Chilevision. This format became one of the favorites for the Chilean public, so it was a matter of time before they released the second season with a renewed group of coaches made up of Prince Royce, José Luis ‘Puma’ Rodríguez, Francisca Valenzuela and Beto Cuevas.

Participants of “The voice Chile”. Photo: Instagram

How to see Chilevisión?

Chilevision It is a Chilean communication medium that is open signal. It can be seen totally free of charge from the availability of some channels. Next, find out where to tune in to the cable service channel to see “The voice Chile”.

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

How to vote in “The voice Chile”?

To vote for your favorite participant in the “The voice Chile” competition, you must first pay attention to the broadcast of the singing reality show because it will be the driver who gives the indication when the voting is already open. After that, viewers will be able to enter the link chilevision.cl either vote.chilevision.cl and select your favorite singer to help you win the contest.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to register on the website to vote.

