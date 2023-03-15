AD Media PodcastThe media panel naturally discusses the latest news around The Voice of Holland . Jeroen Rietbergen and Ali B are both being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service. TV columnist Angela de Jong thinks that is a good sign. “This case is the ultimate proof that reporting makes sense.” And she wonders: “Will Linda de Mol stay with Jeroen or not?”

Further attention to the grand finale of Who is the mole?. Media reporter Dennis Jansen is delighted, because he was right. Dennis also received a message from a former participant of First dates, after he said last week that he was done with the program. It was a special phone call.

But also Mark Rutte’s visit to both Inside today if Show news passes the review. The election debate at Jeroen Pauw is dealt with quickly, just like the good viewing figures of SBS 6 on Sunday evening. Angela is awaited by two camera crews, presenter Manuel Venderbos is sniffling and Dennis receives a rectification during the podcast. See also Five houses damaged as a result of the fall of a Ukrainian rocket in the DPR

The main subject is the transgressive behavior in the workplace of the NOS. Can Tom Egbers stay on? Dennis visited his wife Janke Dekker, who stepped down as chairman of Mores. He explains how that conversation went. Furthermore, the question is dealt with: state This was the news on the right broadcast day? And Baby brother stands in Angela’s shop window, which also salutes the deceased Harry de Winter.

