These two Canadian documentaries, “The Odyssey of Biodiversity” by David Fabrega and “This changes everything” by Avi Lewis, were completed in 2015, a time when it was still believed that“Another world was possible” (famous anti-globalization slogan). For activist Naomi Klein, author of the book “This changes everything”, from which the homonymous film is drawn and in which she participated, the stake for human survival was then the limitation of growth. Now that the covid crisis has put an arbitrary brake on the world economy, we seem to dream of an unconditional return to growth. Safeguarding the environment is once again becoming a subsidiary, even if some believed for a moment that the forced interruption of globalization was the way of wisdom. In “The Odyssey of Biodiversity”, an environmentalist and a photojournalist roam ten countries in three hundred days, revealing the resistance of certain aboriginal peoples to industrial multinationals destroying their ecosystems. This is as true in the Ecuadorian Amazon, where a small Amerindian community is persecuted for the oil resources of its subsoil, as in Argentina where the gold and copper mines of Andalgala threaten the population and the environment. In “This Changes everything”, we see how in Canada Indian territories are polluted by the oil sands oil industry, to the chagrin of the natives rejected by the system. The fable of the colonizer and the colonized is played over and over again. The issues are the same as they were several centuries ago. In Greece, where a Canadian company destroyed a forest to extract gold, an economist points out that “The remedy for the crisis [économique qui a laminé la Grèce] is a growth model that will be even more destructive for the environment ”. Pollution to survive or die from pollution, such is the dilemma illustrated by the two films. That said, “The Odyssey of Biodiversity” all the same some micro-solutions. For example, in a delta in Senegal, villagers are replanting millions of mangroves in the mangroves from which they derive their livelihood. Less constructive findings than hope for Naomi Klein. This concludes that the future lies in the will of the people to make their leaders listen to reason. Because just after the Indignados and Occupy movements, we thought that the future was in the streets. Little by little we became disillusioned. In 2020, panicked people stormed supermarkets to stock toilet paper. Will a virus get the better of the environment?

“The Odyssey of Biodiversity” by David Fabrega. Canada, 2015, 12:52 a.m.

“This changes everything” by Avi Lewis. Canada / United States, 2015, 1 h 29

