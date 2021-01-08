Once is not customary, let’s talk about a medium-length film. A format almost invisible in a movie theater outside of a few festivals – and of course the Internet. “Life and Death of Oscar Pérez” is a documentary of a rather special nature. Its director, Romain Champalaune, did not shoot any images himself. He used found footage by gleaning on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram videos uploaded by Oscar Pérez, a Venezuelan policeman in his thirties who decided, in 2017, to confront the power of President Nicolas Maduro manu militari after having formed a dissident group. armed. This rebellion nipped in the bud is the subject of this extraordinary document which stages live death with rare crudity. This document would not be so striking if Pérez was not a typical exhibitionist of our time. A Narcissus 2.0. Before becoming an activist at the head of a military group that could have overthrown his government (much disputed otherwise) if it had had more support, Pérez was a sort of muscular fanfaron, who illustrated his various exploits on the networks social with various videos demonstrating his multiple physical and military talents (helicopter pilot, parachutist, sniper, etc.), as well as his ostentatious commitment to humanitarian causes. As he had a rather advantageous look, beautiful clear eyes, he had pushed the plug to become the main actor of a fictional film exalting his prowess. Reconstructed and ordered by Romain Champalaune, this marquetry of small clips of different formats (some of which are postage stamp size because they were filmed on a smartphone) induces both a critical look at the effects of social networks and an observation of the growing blurring of the border between fiction and reality. That said, by dint of playing Stallone or Van Damme, Oscar Pérez was disillusioned by putting to the test the reality of patterns copied from action cinema. Hence the incredible final sequence broadcast live on Instagram by the person himself, tracked with his commando in a building and trying to negotiate with his ex-colleagues who surround him. A surreal vision of our current world and its pretenses; she agrees with thinkers like Mac Luhan and Guy Debord who once warned about the drift of the media and the spectacle.

“Life and Death of Oscar Pérez” by Romain Champalaune. France, 2018, 12:45 a.m.

To see on tenk.fr until January 16