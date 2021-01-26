One of the music producers of the popular Vostok pop group in the 90s said that the backing vocalist of the band Natella As had died in Moscow. 360.

“In our group we have such information. It is confirmed. We are shocked because she was very positive, cheerful, ”he said.

The singer’s body was found near a house on Khoroshevskoe highway. According to him, the performer could have committed suicide.

Let us remind you that Vostok is a Russian pop group that has gained popularity thanks to such hits as Mirages, See you, Dance of Yellow Leaves, and The Snow Queen.

Earlier it was reported that the singer Valentina Legkostupova, popular in the 90s, died on August 14, 2020 at the age of 54. Previously, the singer was hospitalized with injuries. Singer Alexei Glyzin expressed the opinion that the blame for the untimely death of Legkostupova lies with her husband. The man said that Legkostupova fell in the bathroom. The investigation put forward a similar version.