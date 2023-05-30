teacher about…Nearly 186,000 students took part in the central written exams in recent weeks. Tuesday was the last day of the first period, in which the vast majority of students complete their final tests. In this section, each teacher assesses a final exam for vmbo, havo or vwo. This time, teacher Joyce Folkertsma (27) from CSG Bogerman in Koudum discusses the VMBO exam in Frisian.

A total of 176 students took the Frisian exam this school year, only in the province of Friesland. “A good exam with accessible texts”, Folkertsma judges about the final test for pre-vocational secondary education. “Not too hard and not too easy. Not once have I seen students pick up a dictionary. For the most part, they have also learned Frisian from home, but some children have only been raised in Dutch.”

It's about reading comprehension in the Frisian exam. Students are presented with some texts from, for example, newspapers or magazines. Folkertsma: ,,For example, I wrote for a Frisian magazine for a while, The New, and there was just a text of myself in this exam! I thought: that title sounds very familiar."

The exam contained three texts. ,,The first was about a Frisian singer who launched a new album, my text was about the Frisian identity and the last about Saint Lucia, a saint. Her memory is mainly celebrated in Scandinavia, but there is also a connection with Friesland. The folktale goes that Sinte Lesij is the wife of Sinterklaas, but it would also be a corruption from Scandinavian.”

According to the teacher, the questions connected well with the texts, although they could sometimes be interpreted differently. ,,I do take that into account in my assessment, in consultation with the second corrector. But in general, the exam does ask what you teach them. In recent months we have of course also been doing exam training and then you really go into depth. So that they can taste the atmosphere.”

A few years ago, the exam was made a bit more difficult. ,,So we had to raise the level a bit at the time, but we succeeded very well", says Folkertsma. "The exam also only tests reading skills, which is quite easy. They don't have to make a text or write a letter. I don't know if I would consider that a good addition, because the Frisian-speaking student then has an advantage."

Teacher Joyce Folkertsma (27) of CSG Bogerman in Koudum. © Own photo

