Real Madrid is still in the fight for all the titles, but the reality is that compared to what they were the previous year, Ancelotti’s team has suffered a general drop in level, this due to the drop in performance of several players and also to the bad planning of the assembly of the establishment, because very few reinforcements arrived and throughout the present course it has been noticed that the meringues do not have the ideal number of pieces.
One of the areas of the field where Madrid has suffered the most is in the center of attack, because with Benzema’s injuries and Mariano’s non-existence within Ancelotti’s plans, the Italian has often had to improvise with Rodrygo and Valverde as false ‘9’. For this reason, within the club’s board of directors they are very clear that they absolutely need the arrival of a center forward for the summer and there is a name that they like very much, Dusan Vlahovic.
Mario Cortegana informs that the club understands that they cannot wait until the arrival of Endrick to add a new center forward, which is why they value the Serb as an ideal market option and that he could also be the generational replacement for Benzema. They also know that Juventus will have to sell the striker due to their financial situation and Vlahovic himself has offered to sign with the meringues, which is why, from any point of view, he is a very viable signing.
