He Live the Magic International Festival returns to León for Christmas in its twenty-first edition. More than seventy magicians perform in the more than six hundred performances that run through the community of Castilla y León, including towns, making it the largest in Europe.

From Christmas Day, December 25, until January 1the city of León will be the epicenter of magic, with the shows of the International Gala offered by world-class illusionists, who participate in the Vive la Magia International Festival, also a One-Person Gala and multiple exhibitions in the street and cultural spaces.

With this there are twenty-one editions that have been held, where they perform magicians of different disciplines that present exclusive numbers, created by themselves.

The magicians Juan Mayoral, artistic director, and Violeta Zheng, stage director, are the organizers of the great Galas that are held at the Ciudad de León Auditorium, which is attended every year by more than 30,000 spectators.

The presenter Luis Larrodera. FIVM

In this year’s edition, The International Gala will be hosted by the master of ceremoniesLuis Larrodera, actor, monologuist and presenter, who will give way to the performances of big names in magic, such as the North American Rudy Coby, who fuses science fiction, comedy and magic, and is also famous as the comic character Labman.

He Manho Han, Korean magician; Mikael Szanyiela Canadian that fuses opera, magic, humor and mime; Laurent PironBelgian, named best Magician in the World in 2022; and the French Ben Rose-with his show about magical dreams- and Remi Lasvenes -with their poetic revision of juggling classics-, will also perform.

The International Magic Gala, after its premiere in León, can be seen in other capitals of the community such as Burgos, Soria, and Salamanca. And as in previous years, the gala will also move to the cities of Oviedo and San Sebastián.

The Unipersonal Gala has an Arabic name,the magician Kariman Asturian who will fascinate the viewer with a promising title, For adults onlya magical monologue that talks about life, love and marriage, in a humorous way.

The International Magic Festival also reaches small corners:70 magicians will perform in the more than 600 shows distributed by towns of emptied Spain, which makes it the largest magic festival in Europe.

More than 30,000 spectators attend this festival every year -in León alone-, 90,000 in the province and300,000 in the Community.

The festival also has countless proposals to disseminate andingrain the culture of magic through different first-class showsdistributed in nine programmatic blocks, ranging from street magic, social magic, magic in emblematic spaces and various functions, suitable for different ages that take place in theaters and other cultural spaces.

As a complement to the Festival, you can see a theatrical exhibition, in which the guide introduces the viewer to the Cabinet of curiositiesa collection of objects that evoke the chambers of wonders that emerged in Europe during the Renaissance.This private collection belongs to the magician Paco Gonzálezwho will also give the conference History of European Chambers of Wonders and Cabinets of Curiosities.

As magic is art, so isand will exhibit an interactive sculpture,titled: Journey to the center of the earth: an allegory to the book of Jules Verne by the author, Amancio González.