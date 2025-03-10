



He Vitoria Guimaraes managed to defeat Sunday at Boavista at home (1-2) in the match corresponding to day 25 of the Primeira League of Portugal. Those of Luís Freire They face the duel of the round of the eighth round of the Conference League before the Betis After chaining Seven consecutive games without losing in all competitions.

Tiago Silva He scored, penalty, the victory goal of Betis’s next rival. Freire used a team with severe rotations, since, with respect to the duel played last Thursday at Benito Villamarín, there were up to six changes in alignment initial. After the victory achieved, Vitoria Guimaraes is the sixth classified of his league and adds 38 points after 25 days being very remote (at twelve points) of the first four).

After the 2-2 of the first leg, Betis will search next Thursday, with a victory against Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, a place in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. In case of being victorious of the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, Betis will face the winner of the crossing between the Witch Circle and Jagiellonia Białystok. The Polish team will face the return with a remarkable advantage after winning last Thursday to its rival by 3-0.