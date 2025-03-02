



He Betis and the Vitoria de Guimaraes They will star next Thursday (18.45) at the Benito Villamarín stadium the first leg of one of the round of 16 cuts of the Conference League. Both teams will arrive after winning their meetings in the championships of their respective countries.

The Vitoria de Guimaraes won 1-0 to PIA HOUSE in a match corresponding to day 24 of the League in Portugal. The scoring decided a goal scored by Umaro packed When there were eleven minutes to reach 90. With this triumph, the Vitoria de Guimaraes, seventh in the classification of the championship, adds 35 points, one less than the sixth classified, precisely the Pia house.

There are five consecutive days that he has without losing in the El Vitoria de Guimaraes championship with two wins and three draws. To locate a defeat in the Portuguese championship you have to go back to January 26 when he lost to the 1-0 Estoril on Day 19.

Betis, on the other hand, reaches the first leg of the Conference Qualifier after adding nine of nine at points with the consecutive triumphs against Real Sociedad (3-0), Getafe (1-2) and Real Madrid (2-1).