Lutein. It is probably an unknown name to many people. Now, it is a yellowish pigment belonging to the carotenoid familywhich plays an important role in our body and is known for be a great antioxidant.

It is present in different foods that, if included in the usual diet, They provide a series of benefits to health and, especially, to the health of the eyes.. Furthermore, it is considered to function as a light filterprotecting eye tissues from damage from sunlight.

Properties

Between its benefitsit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized health portal ‘TuaSaude‘:

Prevents the appearance of cataracts . Being an antioxidant, lutein acts against cataract formation by absorbing UV light.

. Being an antioxidant, lutein acts against cataract formation by absorbing UV light. Maintains skin health . Due to its antioxidant action, it reduces oxidative damage in the upper layers of the skin, caused by ultraviolet radiation.

. Due to its antioxidant action, it reduces oxidative damage in the upper layers of the skin, caused by ultraviolet radiation. Improves night vision . Some people have trouble seeing in the dark or in low light, known as night blindness. In these conditions, to improve vision, it is also recommended to eat lutein.

. Some people have trouble seeing in the dark or in low light, known as night blindness. In these conditions, to improve vision, it is also recommended to eat lutein. Reduces the risk of glaucoma . Glaucoma appears due to eye pressure due to failures in the drainage system of the eyes. It appears in people with a propensity for inheritance and can cause damage to the optic nerve that would lead to vision loss. Lutein reduces your risk of occurrence.

. Glaucoma appears due to eye pressure due to failures in the drainage system of the eyes. It appears in people with a propensity for inheritance and can cause damage to the optic nerve that would lead to vision loss. Lutein reduces your risk of occurrence. Improves memory and cognitive process . It can help improve memory and cognitive processes, especially in young adults and healthy older adults.

. It can help improve memory and cognitive processes, especially in young adults and healthy older adults. Prevents cancer. It helps the body avoid the damage caused by free radicals to cells, contributing to the protection of DNA and stimulating the immune system.

Recommendations

The dosage generally recommended by experts for lutein supplements ranges from 10 mg and 20 mg per day, and should be taken with a food containing fatlike olive oil or nuts, for example.

However, the dose of lutein supplement varies depending on the person’s health status and the objective to be treated. Therefore, it should only be used under the supervision of a doctor.