Ophthalmology is one of the three medical specialties with Sleathing waiting list in Spain, According to data from the National Health System. The abuse of the screens and some Little healthy eating and physical habits They are causing the population not to have adequate ocular health. A diet rethinking can prevent possible disorders emphasizing a vitamin: lutein.

Belonging to the Carotene familyit is therefore a synthesized pigment (red, orange, yellow or dark green) present naturally in vegetables and fruits. This is the good news: We do not need an artificial vitamin supplement but incorporating these products into our diet we can also achieve benefits for our ocular health.

The secret of lutein is its provitamin activity towhose effects on the Vision, skin and mucous maintenance They are fully verified. Specifically, lutein protects the eye macula. Being a carotenoid, It is better absorbed when consumed with a fat sourcesuch as olive oil, avocado oil, or nuts and almonds, for example.

It is currently calculated that About one million people suffer from glaucoma in Spain. They are certainly important figures and the Association of Glaucoma for affected and family (agaf) also point out that a percentage close to 40 percent do not know its diagnosis. From Agaf they highlight the importance of preventionhence they encourage From the age of 40, periodic reviews are made. As for cataracts, the incidence is around 40 percent of the population.

How to incorporate luteine ​​into our diet

Carrot is perhaps the food that we most associate with eye careand in fact it also contains lutein, however it is found in major quantities in other fruits and vegetables. To guarantee the absorption of this vitamin there are two main keys: combine it with healthy fats, as indicated, and Cook steamed vegetables to increase their bioavailability.

In green leafy vegetables The most powerful concentrations of lutein are found, so salads, potajes and as garrison We can incorporate the following examples in a simple and healthy way:

Spinach (one of the best sources).

(one of the best sources). Curly or kale.

Chard.

Turnip leaves.

Romaine lettuce.

Watercress.

But there is not the possibility of finding this interesting vitamin in our diet, since both fruits and other foods will also give us the beneficial doses to protect our ocular health. They are options that we can also find in the supermarket at any time of the year:

Kiwi.

Grapes (especially dark varieties).

(especially dark varieties). Oranges

Papaya.

Eggs (The yolk contains lutein and zeaxantine, and its fat favors its absorption).

Avocado .

. Parsley and coriander.

References

Ministry of Health (SF). Waiting for the National Health System Information System. https://www.sanidad.gob.es/estadestudios/estadisticas/inforopilaciones/listaespera.htm

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.