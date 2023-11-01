The vitality of the center | The report on the Esplanadi experiment was completed – Politicians partly disagree on the results

It is proposed by the coalition that the experiment be changed to next summer.

Esplanade the first report on the experiment has been completed, which was published on Tuesday.

The results of the survey can be described as contradictory: Many entrepreneurs in the area feel that the experiment has failed, as the number of visitors has increased only slightly and sales have decreased for some entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, a clear majority of the townspeople considered the experiment a success and hoped it would be permanent. The most praise came from the increase in comfort.

In an ongoing experiment until the end of 2024, more space has been reserved for walking and lounging. Two lanes are closed to car traffic. More plants and places to sit have been brought to the area.

Also politicians’ interpretations of the results of the survey vary. Group leader of Helsinki’s largest council group, or kokomoos Maarit Vierunen says that the report gives reason to think about the success of the experiment.

The main goal of the experiment is that it would strengthen the waning vitality of Helsinki’s core. Based on the survey, transactions in the area increased by three percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, for example, the number of visits to the main train station area increased by eleven percent and the number of transactions by twelve percent.

“These results are not surprising. After all, the survey was conducted during the summer, so I think the results will get worse as autumn and winter progress.”

Experiment also shares the area’s entrepreneurs.

Almost 40 percent of the companies that responded to the survey said that they sold the same amount as at the same time last year. About 35 percent said they had sold less and 24 percent said they had sold more.

Thanks for the experiment came from restaurant and cafe owners, reprimands from the goods trade.

However, it is important to note that the report has not been able to take into account the influence of other factors affecting transactions. The rise in consumer prices, the recession, the establishment of remote work, the decrease in the number of tourists and the growth of online shopping affect the vibrancy of Esplanadi.

Vierunen suggests that the experiment be modified for next summer so that the lanes removed from motorists are returned to use, but during the summer the parking lot area would be reserved, like this year, for plantings, benches and terraces, among other things.

“Such an arrangement would be easier to dismantle for the winter. However, it is rare to sit on the terrace in the Finnish winter.”

Maarit Vierunen, group leader of the Kokoomoo.

According to Vierunen, the city must listen to the area’s entrepreneurs in its decisions. Based on the survey, half of the entrepreneurs were of the opinion that the movement of service traffic in the area had become more difficult.

The greens chairman of the council group Amanda Pasanen is on different lines with Vierusen. He considers the results of the survey to be positive.

“Yes, this clearly achieves its goal, i.e. the experiment has increased the comfort of the area in people’s opinion. Other effects require reflection on the economic situation and other major ongoing upheavals.”

The results are not even particularly bad for companies, says Pasanen.

“Considering inflation and the recession, the fact that consumption has not decreased is already a pretty good result. I believe that the increase in comfort even in the longer term will be reflected in the company’s sales.”

In addition to big megatrends, there have also been local changes in Helsinki that may have an impact on the Esplanadi area, says Pasanen. For example, some trolleys have been on detours due to road works. According to Pasanen, how the closure of the two car lanes will ultimately be reflected in traffic flows is also a longer-term issue.

“Traffic is settling into its new channels. It’s really interesting to see the results of the experiment after a longer period of time has passed.”

Group leader of the Greens, Amanda Pasanen.

Pasanen says that the Esplanadi experiment is also only one part of the goal of making the city center more pleasant.

“This is quite a small operation compared to what is done in many European cities. For example, driving speeds have been reduced, streets have been closed to traffic and roundabouts have been turned into squares and parks.”

For example A big change is taking place in Paris for car traffic: the entire old core center will be completely closed to car traffic passing through.

Esplanade the experiment was decided by the Helsinki City Environment Board last fall. The decision was supported by the Greens, the left, the Social Democrats and the Rkp, and opposed by the coalition and basic Finns.

Sdp group leader Eveliina Heinäluoman investigations and dialogue with the companies must continue until the end of the experiment.

“The results are twofold. The experiment has been positive for restaurant and cafe companies, but the goods trade has not experienced the changes as good”, Heinäluoma tells HS.

Companies’ proposals for developing the experiment must be listened to, says Heinäluoma. According to him, for example, the flow of service traffic in the area should be clarified. In addition, according to Heinäluoma, it is necessary to be able to develop the comfortability of the area during the winter as well.

Sdp group leader Eveliina Heinäluoma.

The Left Alliance group leader Mia Haglund again says that he considers it an expected result that restaurant and cafe entrepreneurs praise the experiment.

“It was precisely this type of vibrancy that was wanted for the area, so that people would enjoy themselves there for a longer period of time. Cafes and restaurants were certainly happy that their environment was invested in.”

Mia Haglund, group leader of the Left Alliance.

In Haglund’s opinion, it is definitely worth continuing the experiment with the same concept.

“Even more could be thought about how to bring events and culture to the area.”

According to Haglund, for example, the flow of service traffic still needs to be planned.

“The idea of ​​this experiment is that we find out things that need to be improved.”