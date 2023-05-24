The vitality of the center | Information from HS: The emptying of premises in the center of Helsinki continued

According to a recent calculation, the vitality of the center of Helsinki has not recovered.

of HS according to information, there is now a record number of empty business premises in the center of Helsinki.

According to the vitality count, which will be published in the coming days and was carried out in the spring, there were about 9.6 percent of all business premises, i.e. 293 empty premises. The latest figures are shown in a recent calculation that HS has seen.

In the spring of 2022, there were 9 percent of empty business premises in the center of Helsinki.

Counting has been done since 2016, and Helsinki’s result for empty business premises is the worst so far. Even compared to last year, the proportion of empty premises has continued to increase.

Helsinki the attractiveness of the city center has been declining rapidly for years, and the situation worries both entrepreneurs and municipal politicians.

If you look at the core blocks from the center of Kamppi to Pohjois Esplanadi and Fabianinkatu instead of the entire city center, the percentage of empty business premises is even higher than the entire city center: 15.2.

The vacancy rate of the facilities has remained almost the same compared to the measurement made last fall. The revival of the core center does not seem to have happened this year either.

Helsinki’s goal is that the vacancy rate of the facilities would be at most 6-7 percent.

The share of shops and restaurants open on Saturdays has improved slightly compared to last year, but we are still far from the numbers before the pandemic years.

Companies in the Chamber of Commerce of the representative Helsinki region, the conclusion is clear from the figures.

“Therefore, the center still does not attract people on weekends. The importance of remote work is huge, but people don’t come to the center as much anymore, even on their days off”, CEO Pia Pakarinen.

In recent years, shops selling fashion and accessories, groceries and interior decoration and household goods have disappeared from the center by sector. Pakarinen summarizes that especially chain stores have left, small and personal stores in the center can still be found.

It is good that the number of restaurants and cafes has increased.

According to Pakarinen, the situation regarding tourism looks hopeful. Maybe next year we will reach as good results as before the corona.

There are also plenty of events to liven up the city center, but according to Pakarinen, many of the current walking areas could be more pleasant.

Even more worrying is how easy a resident of Kerava finds it to be to get to the center of Helsinki through street works.

“We should also think about whether the center could have more residents,” says Pakarinen.

According to him, modern office spaces do sell well even as offices these days, but less up-to-date ones could perhaps be converted to a new use.

Vitality is monitored in about 40 cities in Finland using the method of Elävät Kaupunkikeskustat ry.

For example, the number of shops serving on Saturdays has decreased in all large cities in Finland, but the change relative to the total number of shops is the fastest in Helsinki and Lahti. Empty business premises have also increased in Helsinki more than others.

In recent years, Helsinki’s city politicians have been feverishly thinking about ways to restore the attractiveness of the city center. One of the most recent experiments is an attempt to strengthen the appeal of the Esplanade, for example by prioritizing walking and cycling over driving.

The project has also aroused considerable noise.

Helsinki development manager from the city’s business department Minna Marttola takes recent readings seriously.

According to him, the center cannot afford to lose even one percent of purchasing power.

However, according to Marttola, it is about a much larger development process than a battle between different forms of movement.

“Difficult times have continued even after the start of the corona and the Russian war of aggression. The slowdown in economic growth and consumer concerns have the exact opposite effect of filling business premises,” says Maarttola.

In addition to that, the change in consumer behavior and the growth of online shopping affect the fact that the phenomenon also extends beyond the core city.

Maarttola reminds that empty business premises can also be found outside the city center.