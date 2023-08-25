The vitality of the center | Helsinki is proposing a new public transport street in its core

The city of Helsinki wants to move cars underground and dedicate Kaivokatu to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

Helsinki the city is preparing drastic reforms to the traffic arrangements in the core city.

In the future, private cars are wanted completely off Kaivokatu. They want to ease the situation of motorists by moving traffic underground, for example by promoting the road connection to the service tunnel in the center.

The new plans emerge from the new transport system plan for the core city, which will be discussed in the urban environment committee next Tuesday.

The plan outlines how the center will be developed in the coming years. The goal is to attract more people to the area.

Predominant from the point of view of motorists, the change concerns steering to main streets and, on the other hand, reducing the number of main streets.

Possible traffic arrangements are evaluated in the city’s presentation through four different scenarios, or alternatives.

In one option, almost nothing would change: the car network would remain almost as it was, and it would not achieve the goals related to the development of the pedestrian center.

The other extreme is an option where both Kaivokatu and Esplanadit would be closed to through traffic.

According to the reviews based on the plan, the objectives related to the pedestrian center can best be achieved by changing the car network so that Kaivokatu would in the future become a street serving only walking, cycling and public transport.

A suitable time for the change would be in connection with the renovation planned for 2026–27. At that time, the street is closed to car and tram traffic for about two years.

After the closure of Kaivokatu, car traffic across the core center would be concentrated on the Esplanades.

On the Esplanades, the alternative would be either a one-way traffic arrangement for both Esplanades as before or changing the South Esplanade to a two-way one.

The plan does not yet outline the number of lanes, if car traffic continues on both Esplanades. An experiment is currently underway, due to which one car lane is closed on both Esplanades.

The experiment will continue until the end of 2024.

Driving the plan aims to shift the focus underground. Expanding the use of the service tunnel in the center is designated as a minimum requirement.

This would first mean promoting the road connection to the downtown service tunnel on the north side of Hakaniemi market, the plan states.

The accessibility of the underground parking garages in the city center should also be improved. Currently, the parking garages are difficult to reach from the east.

Currently, the utilization rate of underground parking facilities is often low, the presentation states.

In car traffic arrangements the central goal is to make it easier to get to and from the city center.

In the future, it must be possible to travel through the core center by car when the starting point or destination is located close to the core center. Instead, long-distance drive-thru traffic is not considered to serve the city center, the presentation states.

Around 7,000 vehicles drive through the city center on weekdays. 87 percent of drive-through traffic is passenger car traffic.

Car traffic the changes also aim to improve walkability.

Continuity is desired for the walking routes and liveliness for the cobblestone blocks.

The city’s plan for local streets states that drive-through traffic should be directed to the streets of the main network. The plan mentions the possibility of calming local streets for a walkable downtown.

However, the presentation states that the development of a vibrant walking area requires measures other than traffic arrangements.

At least the Esplanade’s role as a connection to the main car traffic network requires coordination, while it should be a high-quality walking and living environment.

According to the plan, the ambitious expansion of the pedestrian center requires an evaluation of the space-use principles of the busy streets of the core center.