Despite the fact that it is more than a month before the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere, the natural landscape of the Balearic islands, in Spain, is favored by the Mediterranean climate and can already be observed in Majorca the forests of flowering almond trees.

Around 7 million specimens of this tree of the Rosaceae family grow in the rural areas of the island. The magnificent show from its canopies lined with white flowers can be appreciated by vehicle, on foot or by bicycle on the sides of the local roads and highways.

The locals usually point out that the most dazzling views are obtained from the heights of the Sierra de Tramuntana -declared “Natural Heritage” by UNESCO in 2011-, especially in the surroundings of the gardens of the Finca de Raixa, part of the municipality of Buñola .

Ideal route

A highly recommended circuit to enjoy the natural landscape is traveled by a route of almost 11 kilometers in length, which links the mountain area with Selva, Caimari, Binibona, Moscari and the rest of the island territory.

The Sierra de Tramuntana offers the best views to appreciate the almond blossom of Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, Spain. Photo: turismepetite.com

Rural tourism, revitalized these days with the almond trees in bloom, also includes the towns Marratxí, Bunyola, Santa María del Camí, Sencelles and Inca -in the central area and in the west of Mallorca- and Llucmajo, Manacor, Sant Llorenc and Son Servera, to the south.

Since the end of January, a good part of the Mallorcan countryside is covered with the colors of the two types of almond trees in the region: the sweet with white flower and the bitter, with its pink variety. Beyond being a great attraction for visitors, the almond tree is a very important crop for the local economy.

Utilities

The almond is used both as a nutritious food and for its cosmetic properties. The plant was introduced en masse in Mallorca at the end of the 19th century, when the spread of the phylloxera plague forced winemakers to eliminate their vineyards.

One of the most famous sweet treats on the island is the cat, made with dried fruit as a basic ingredient, which is offered as a dessert in most of the island’s restaurants. Cant Joan de S’Aigo’s almond ice creams are also growing in popularity. The typical products are marketed under the Ametlla de Mallorca brand.

Two varieties of almond trees grow in the Balearic Islands: sweet – with white flowers – and bitter, with pink flowers. Photo: turismepetit.com

