MINDHACKthe visual novels created by the Japanese studio VODKAdemo?it will launch on pc through Steam in format Early Access the April 6, 2023.

The game will put us in the role of a brilliant hacker capable of penetrating and destroying people’s minds. We will therefore have to enter the minds of dangerous entities and rewrite their personalities, thus making them as calm as little lambs.

Source: VODKAdemo? Street Gematsu