Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The assumption that the legendary star, Lionel Messi, will return to his former club, Barcelona, ​​​​is no longer a fantasy, as his father, Jorge Messi, who is his agent at the same time, met today with Juan Laporta, president of Barca, at his home, to take a big step towards the return of the “flea” to his home and club. his age.

And the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” revealed that journalist Tony Juan Marty, who works for the newspaper, was able to monitor with his video camera the moment Messi’s father entered Laporta’s house, and the newspaper said that a meeting took place between the two men, in order to discuss the return of the crowned World Cup champion. In the 2022 World Cup, to the “Camp Nou”, where its fans have been cheering for weeks for the return of their favorite star once again to Catalonia.

The newspaper also monitored the moment Jorge left the meeting, as journalists gathered around him, trying to find out any new information about Messi’s return. The newspaper said on its website that Laporta spoke some words to journalists and television network correspondents who were present around the house, saying: Leo wants to return to Barca and I personally hope he returns, it is one of the options, but we also have to talk about many things.

The Barcelona administration is waiting to receive the green light from the Spanish League “La Liga” in order to approve the contracting plan prepared by the Catalans for the upcoming “Summer Mercato”.

And Laporta appeared nervous yesterday in front of the crowd during the celebrations of the women’s football team winning the European Champions League, when a journalist asked him about the possibilities of Messi’s return, as he said: It is very difficult and you will see how difficult this matter is, stressing that the process is complex and difficult, but he confirmed that He hopes to return today before tomorrow.

Informed Spanish press sources stated that the “La Liga” association had already agreed to Barcelona’s plan regarding contracts for the new season, which means that Messi is very close to returning to his old club.

The same sources indicated that Messi’s wife and children play a very influential role in the direction of his return to the place that they loved from an early age.

This comes at a time when the intensity of the news coming from Saudi Arabia regarding the possibility of his signing for the Saudi Hilal has subsided.