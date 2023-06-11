The news of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey topped the main headlines of the Turkish media and newspapers, which emphasized the strength of relations between the two countries.

For its part, Turkey’s newspaper topped the tweets of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in which His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to deepen cooperation with its friends to support peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Turkey newspaper also highlighted His Highness’s statements regarding his talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing strengthening strategic relations between the two countries and advancing their economic partnerships. The Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet indicated that the meeting came within the framework of strengthening strategic relations and comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.

For its part, the Turkish newspaper, Horriya, highlighted the celebration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by offering to drive a Turkish-made car. Erdogan.

Turkish newspapers and news websites also highlighted the official receptions organized for His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him” at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, and his discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about strengthening relations.