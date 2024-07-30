Visions of Mana Demo Now Available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, presented by Square Enix with the trailer you can see below. The trial version of the game can be downloaded for free from Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, and offers a taste of the full experience.

Exactly one month after the official launch of Visions of Mana, we will have the opportunity to get to know the enchanted world that is the backdrop to this adventure, as well as Val and Hinnathe two friends who will take on a mission no small feat: finding a way to save the world.

Hinna was in fact chosen to carry out a sacred pilgrimage to the Mana Treethe essential source of energy that moves the cosmos, and Val is entrusted with the role of guardian: he will have to protect it from the dangers that will arise along the way.

The two protagonists will therefore find themselves dealing with an exciting journeywhich will lead them to cross suggestive scenarios and meet fascinating characters, who will tell them their story and will enrich the narrative part of the game.