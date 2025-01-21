Rubbing our eyes is a relatively common gesture that we do almost without realizing it. What may be a small hobby or a bad habit can become more serious pathologies and irreversibly affect the cornea if we do not avoid frequent scratching.

“It can be a health risk and cause eye damage, often mild or moderate, but sometimes more severe, even causing irreversible injuries that can compromise vision,” explains the head of the Ophthalmology Service at the Quirónsalud San José HospitalDr. Nabil Ragaei Kamel.

When we rub our eyes, tear production is momentarily stimulated and the eye is lubricated. However, this sensation of temporary calm “subjects the eye to trauma that can alter the surface and induce pathologies such as corneal distortion, ulcers or infections”, explains the doctor.

Therefore, we must get used to looking for alternatives every time our eyes sting or sting. Maintain a good eye and eyelid hygiene and apply cold around, As well as avoiding exposure to irritating factors and allergens, these are simple prevention strategies to stop rubbing our eyes and avoid the resulting risks. Relieving them by blinking more frequently or applying saline solution or artificial tears are other accessible remedies.

Risks and causes

All age groups may be at risk. However, we must emphasize children and adolescents, especially if they have astigmatism, “to prevent scratching from causing or progressing pathologies such as keratoconus, which “In advanced stages it can irreversibly affect the cornea,” indicates the expert. Likewise, older people with laxer eyelids are at greater risk of ptosis or eyelid drooping and may see their vision reduced.

Exposure to eye irritants, stress, fatigue or intensive use of screens They can induce stinging that leads us to rub our eyes. Other alterations such as fatigue if we are not well educated, dry eyes, allergies or other conditions on the eyelids can lead us to this tendency.

Consequences and possible injuries

Dirt on your hands can carry a large number of germs such as bacteria and viruses to your eyes and cause eye infections such as conjunctivitis or infections of the tear duct. Likewise, it is also one of the ways of transmitting systemic infections such as COVID-19.

Some people with high myopia or retinal diseases may increase the risk of retinal detachment by rubbing their eyes hard. Eye scratching can also cause keratoconus, a pathology that “causes thinning and deformity in the cornea,” says the specialist. In addition to having a genetic component, it is closely related to eye rubbing, since “it alters the structure of the cornea, inducing its deformity, increasing prescriptions and irreversibly affecting vision.”

Eyelid involvement

In the best of cases, scratching can produce blurred lesions due to superficial lesions such as keratitis or ulcers that, with treatment, do not pose a major problem. However, on other occasions severe injuries can occur such as deeper ulcers or advanced keratoconus “which can damage the cornea irreversibly and affect vision in a very important way,” adds Dr. Ragaei.

The eyelids may also be affected. Rubbing your eyes can cause “eczema, blepharitis, the appearance of bags and dark circles prematurely and complications from previous surgeries such as glaucoma, cataracts, eyelid surgeries and refractive surgeries.”