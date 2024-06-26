The link between Lassa virus and odontogenic tumors is the theme at the center of the conference “Global Health and missionary experience in Africa: new health perspective in light of the 2025 Jubilee”, which has just concluded at the Idi Irccs in Rome. An opportunity to illustrate the developments of research that correlates the Lassa virus and these tumors.

The observation of an unusually high number of cases of fibro-osseous odontogenic tumors (such as ossifying fibroma, ameloblastoma, fibrous dysplasia and odontogenic fibromyxoma) at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Lacor, Gulu, Northern Uganda, triggered this research. These tumors, considered benign, are rare in developed countries, but show a surprising incidence in developing countries, where data are scarce due to the lack of case registration or histological examinations. They often develop without an apparent cause and are subject to frequent recurrences. If left untreated, they can evolve into carcinomas, especially in edentulous alveolar bones, suggesting a possible osseous as well as odontogenic origin. And that’s not all.

Fibro-osseous odontogenic tumors mainly affect the face of children and young adults, and surgery often leaves facial deformities, condemning patients to social isolation. It is hypothesized that they may originate from the periodontal ligament of the teeth following trauma or hormonal influences, but this does not explain the numerous cases observed in Uganda and other poor countries.

This unknown origin represents both a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge. Overcoming this challenge is the objective of the study which aims to correlate the cases of fibro-bone tumors recorded at Saint Mary’s Hospital and Mulago University Hospital in Kampala with a possible etiological agent: Arenavirus, a zoonotic virus present daily in local population.

In the villages of Uganda and equatorial Africa, the population lives in huts in close contact with the ground, sleeping on mats and drinking contaminated water from wells or ponds, also used for cooking and for daily ablutions. Water contaminated by rat urine and feces, which are also often consumed raw or roughly cooked. There is also a popular belief that dissolving rat urine and feces in drinking water is considered therapeutic for various diseases. Precisely the ethnic groups that consume rats and other wild species such as snakes and bats seem to be most affected by these tumors. Testimonies from nurses in Uganda report a suspiciously high frequency of these tumors in villages near mines colonized by bats.

Over the last five years, 29 biological tumor samples taken from young patients in the DR of Congo have been analyzed by PCR at the University of Kinshasa. In all samples, Lassa virus, a type of Arenavirus, was found, also present in the apparently healthy tissues surrounding the tumor, suggesting that the reactivation of the latent virus may be the cause of the recurrences. This discovery has led to speculation that Lassa virus may be a new oncovirus. A hypothesis also supported by two recent scientific articles.

The research is still ongoing with the aim of increasing the collection of samples, performing PCR tests and sequencing the virus to propose a well-founded hypothesis of the pathogenetic cause of Arenavirus of fibro-bone odontogenic tumors present in sub-Saharan Africa. “Mine may seem like a bizarre research and perhaps it is. I feel a bit like Don Quixote fighting against windmills”, researcher Marco De Feo told IDI today, telling the story of Lina Lowal, a 7-year-old girl with a lump on the right side of her face, encountered at Saint Mary’s Lacor Hospital in Uganda. Lina underwent surgery six times over the course of six years, but died at 13. A story similar to many others, almost all of which ended tragically.

Researchers say the virus found in Africa is likely genotypically different from those in other regions such as Thailand, the Philippines, or Latin America. The next step will be to genotype the virus to better understand its characteristics.

“Lassa virus, a zoonotic arenavirus, may be a new oncovirus. Research continues, with the aim of finding effective medical therapies and, possibly, developing a vaccine – underlined Giuseppe Piccinni, director of Microbiology and Virology at IRCCS IDI – The road towards the discovery of a vaccine is long and complex, requiring international cooperation and the removal of bureaucratic barriers. However, ongoing work represents hope for the future in the fight against these diseases. Understanding cultural habits and local environmental conditions is crucial to developing effective prevention and treatment strategies.”