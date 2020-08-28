Chancellor Angela Merkel’s traditional summer press conference was supposed to be about “current issues in domestic and foreign policy”. So no topic was taboo – and yet one thing, surprisingly, came to the fore.

The corona pandemic concerns the whole of Germany like no other topic, and of course the Chancellor as well. The focus was on this, especially because of the close proximity to the new resolutions that Merkel had made on Thursday in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

“The virus is a democratic imposition,” said the Chancellor on Friday at the very beginning. “We have to expect that a lot will become even more difficult in the coming months.”

And because that is so, she appealed directly to the citizens in her introductory words: “It remains the same: It is serious, it remains serious. And please take it seriously. “

For the coming weeks she has set herself three goals with the federal government:

“To do everything to ensure that children are not the losers of the pandemic”

“To keep our economic life going as far as possible or to get it going again”

“Maintaining social cohesion as much as possible”

They cannot confirm that every state has its own vaccine development plan. Germany is represented in a European and an international alliance, among other things, and also in contact with the Gates Foundation, for example. The European Union had only bought at least 300 million doses of a potential corona vaccine from the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Thursday.

“It won’t be like it used to be until we have a vaccine,” said the CDU politician. If there is a vaccine or very good medication, one can “return to our own behavior”.

It never occurred to Merkel to repeat “We can do it”

She wouldn’t admit mistakes at the moment. “I believe that we have so far decided to the best of our knowledge and belief,” said Merkel. She is largely satisfied with the way things have gone so far. “There are developments that we cannot foresee,” said Merkel. After all, it is an unprecedented situation.

Then Merkel became hers much quoted sentence “We can do it” addressed, which she had said in the summer press conference five years ago amid the refugee crisis. “It never occurred to me to repeat this sentence,” said Merkel. Every situation and every crisis has its own language.

And it was precisely in this crisis that Germany took over the presidency of the European Council. This is also under the sign of the pandemic, said Merkel. “But that doesn’t change our European ambition,” said Merkel. It is necessary to complete the reconstruction fund by early 2021. Because the needy states would wait for it.

Merkel admits that her work has also fundamentally changed as a result of the pandemic. Above all, she notices that she travels much less. In addition, the switch to video conferencing was special. It is “not worse than when you travel or let everyone arrive,” said Merkel. However, one disadvantage is that you never know exactly who is listening. “You can’t limit that,” said the Chancellor.

Her big advantage is that she already knows the heads of government. “It would have been really difficult if it had been my first year as chancellor,” Merkel admits.

Chancellor Merkel has no plans for retirement yet

The fact that, for the first time since becoming Chancellor, she does not have to prepare a CDU party congress after the summer press conference and also no longer have a federal election campaign ahead of her, also has advantages: “This way I can concentrate more on governing in these difficult times.”

Merkel has no plans for retirement yet. “I haven’t thought about it yet. But I’m optimistic that I’ll come up with something, ”said Merkel. At the moment, however, she is not worried – she is still fully in the here and now, where she is calling for the corona pandemic.

“I’m not running out of work now,” said Merkel. She is not sad yet. “Of course I know it’s only a year left,” she explained. “But that also means that every day counts even more.”