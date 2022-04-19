from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 19 April. The positivity rate was 15.6% with 174,098 swabs. Admissions: +274. Intensive care: +11

I’m 27,214

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 18,380, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,758.002 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 127 (yesterday 79), for a total of 161,893 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,387,830 And 35,763 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 27,704). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,208,279equal to -8.564 compared to yesterday (-9.195 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 174,098, which is 68,359 more than yesterday when it was 105,739. The rate of positivity 15.6% (the approximation of 15.63%); yesterday it was 17.4%.

Typically the curve is at the weekly peak with data from Tuesday, but due to yesterday’s Easter Monday – a holiday – this week the peak is likely to occur with data for Wednesday 20 April. The trend keeps going down very slowly, so slowed that it stops in a few days. It is difficult to compare with last Tuesday (April 12), because the number of swabs today is low compared to that of April 12, which was 563,000 tests (which identified over 83,000 infections), given that these are the swabs examined on Monday of the Angel.

There are two regions above 3,000 new infected: Piedmont (+3.579 cases) and Campania (+3.250 cases). Followed by Lazio (+2.740), Lombardy (+2.329), Puglia (+2.232) and Veneto (+2.022).

The health system The number of hospitalizations in each area is increasing for the second consecutive day. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +274 (yesterday + 182), for a total of 10,214 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +11 (yesterday +8) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 422 seriously ill, with 38 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 39).

According to Agenas datahospitalizations are unchanged nationally with yesterday’s data: employment in the non-critical area stable at 15% (a year ago it was 36%) – but, in the last 24 hours, it has grown in 10 regions, namely Abruzzo ( 23%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (29%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Marche (19%), Pa Trento (12%), Piedmont (11%), Tuscany (14%), Valle of Aosta (13%) and Veneto (11%) – and that in resuscitation stable at 4% (a year ago it marked 36%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +2.329 cases (yesterday +1.614)

Veneto: +2.022 cases (yesterday +1.673)

Campania: +3.250 cases (yesterday +1.946)

Lazio: +2.740 cases (yesterday +1.986)

Emilia Romagna: +1.751 cases (yesterday +2.916)

Piedmont: +3.579 cases (yesterday +826)

Sicily: +1.961 cases (yesterday +1.355)

Tuscany: +1.280 cases (yesterday +766)

Puglia: +2.232 cases (yesterday +1.368)

Marche: +877 cases (yesterday +617)

Liguria: +726 cases (yesterday +453)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +237 cases (yesterday +171)

Abruzzo: +874 cases (yesterday +574)

Calabria: +849 cases (yesterday +759)

Sardinia: +983 cases (yesterday +327)

Umbria: +438 cases (yesterday +452)

PA Bolzano: +202 cases (yesterday +180)

PA Trento: +170 cases (yesterday +107)

Basilicata: +453 cases (yesterday +154)

Molise: +228 cases (yesterday +115)

Valle d’Aosta: +33 cases (yesterday +21)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the news of the day.