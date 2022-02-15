from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 15 February. The positivity rate was 10.2% with 695,744 swabs. Admissions: -448. Intensive care: -54

I am 70,852

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 28,630, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 12.205.474

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 388

(yesterday 281), for a total of 151,684 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 10.503.380 And 110,840 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (76,553 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,550,410equal to -40.205 compared to yesterday (-48.058 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 695.744, or 411,853 more than yesterday when it was 283,891. The positive rate 10.2% (the approximation of 10.18%); yesterday it was 10%. See also Covid today Switzerland, 87,278 infections and 35 deaths in 72 hours

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The curve should be at its weekly peak, due to more buffers (after Monday’s low). The trend is confirmed downward and you can see it from the comparison with last Tuesday (February 8) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +101,864 cases with a rate of 10.2%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day. We are in a new phase – says Health Minister Roberto Speranza -. The pandemic is not over, but we can look forward to the coming months with confidence.

The health system The decrease in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -448 (yesterday -10), for a total of 15,602 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -54 (yesterday -17) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1.119with 87 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 63). See also Savoy ready to sue the state: "Italy return the royal jewels"

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 2,272,083: +7,757 cases (yesterday +1,982)

Veneto 1,276,773: +7,298 cases (yesterday +2,145)

Campania 1,150,492: +7,614 cases (yesterday +3,035)

Emilia Romagna 1,150,149: +2,898 cases (yesterday +2,695)

Lazio 1.008.652: +7.407 cases (yesterday +3.659)

Piedmont 949.738: +3.677 cases (yesterday +2.497)

Tuscany 820.941: +4.216 cases (yesterday +1.680)

Sicily 722.488: +6.005 cases (yesterday +2.524)

Puglia 687.628: +6.154 cases (yesterday +2.238)

Liguria 330.712: +1.851 cases (yesterday +543)

Marche 306.884: +2.881 cases (yesterday +1.024)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 298.367: +1.512 cases (yesterday +458)

Abruzzo 246.486: +2.087 cases (yesterday +725)

Calabria 195.460: +2.381 cases (yesterday +904)

PA Bolzano 180.562: +1.277 cases (yesterday +441)

Umbria 173.918: +1.009 cases (yesterday +375)

Sardinia 156.878: +2.927 cases (yesterday +993)

PA Trento 134,670: +620 cases (yesterday +225)

Basilicata 76.223: +851 cases (yesterday +325)

Molise 35.513: +337 cases (yesterday +153)

Valle d’Aosta 30.857: +93 cases (yesterday +9) See also The sixth wave marks a new record of daily infections in the Region with 5,558 cases this Friday

