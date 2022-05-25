from Chiara Barison

The data for Wednesday 25 May. The positivity rate was 10.2% with 220,101 swabs

I’m 22,438



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 29,875, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 17,312,432 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 114 (yesterday 95), for a total of 166,264 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 16,353,585

And 40,323 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (51,946 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 792.583equal to -17.438 compared to yesterday (-21,327 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 220.101, or 68,762 less than yesterday when there were 269,971. The 10.2% positive rate; yesterday it was 11.1%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+2,874 cases). Followed by Lazio (+2.436), Campania (+2.354) and Emilia Romagna (+2.152).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -271 (yesterday -131), for a total of 5,969

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -15 (yesterday -1) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 271 seriously ill, with 22 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 29).