Data for Tuesday 8 February. The positivity rate was 10.2% with 999,095 swabs. The trend of the curve remains downward. Admissions: -338. Intensive care: -47

I am 101,864

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 41,247, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 11.765.767

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 415

(yesterday 326), for a total of 149,512 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 9,688,455 And 164.915 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 123,823). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,927,800equal to -62.901 * compared to yesterday (-82,547 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 999.095, or 605,432 more than yesterday when it was 393,663. The positive rate 10.2% (the approximation of 10.19%); yesterday it was 10.5%.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday. It happens every Tuesday, due to more tampons. We should be at the weekly peak of the swing curve (if the trend is similar to that of the past few weeks). The downward trend can be seen from the comparison with last Tuesday (February 1) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +133.142 cases with a rate of 10.7%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day – the difference of over 31 thousand fewer – with a lower percentage (10.2% against 10.7%). The impression, looking at the graph, that the descent is not accelerating: that is, the curve goes down, but less quickly. Remember that these are hypotheses, not certainties.

There Lombardy it has the highest number of newly infected: here there are +12,194 cases with a 7.6% rate calculated on 159,799, which is the highest number of regional tests of the day. The downward trend: in fact, last Tuesday Lombardy communicated +19,389 cases with an 8.4% rate. See also In Europe, 80 per cent of adults are vaccinated with two doses. Italy is an excellence, major delays in Bulgaria and Romania

Three other regions have a five-digit increase.

Veneto: +11,201 cases with a rate of 7.8% out of 143,276 analyzes processed

Campania: +10,789 cases with 12.3% rate on 87,836 samples

Lazio: +10,342 cases with 9.5% rate on 108,591 tests

The victims The death toll is sadly high: there are 415 in the bulletin against 326 yesterday, above 400 for the seventh time in 2022. In the count, several previous deaths were included, at least 71 people who lost their lives in recent days and who are were communicated late: 12 from Campania, 13 from Puglia and 46 from Sicily. No region reports zero bereavement, while the highest number of deaths in Sicily (51, of which 46 were previous) and Lombardy (50).

The health system Hospital stays are decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -338 (yesterday +177), for a total of 18,337 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -47 (yesterday -8) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,376with 99 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 70).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

2.225.713: +12.194 cases (yesterday +3.116)

Veneto 1,235,269: +11,201 cases (yesterday +2,858)

Emilia Romagna 1.116.930: +4.554 cases (yesterday +5.203)

Campania 1,106,069: +10,789 cases (yesterday +4,041)

Lazio 961.675: +10.342 cases (yesterday +5.313)

Piedmont 925.374: +6.446 cases (yesterday +3.688)

Tuscany 793.652: +6.653 cases (yesterday +2.783)

Sicily 681.048: +7.248 cases (yesterday +3.463)

Puglia 654.782: +9.289 cases (yesterday +2.345)

Liguria 319,656: +3,094 cases (yesterday +945)

Marche 289.713: +3.152 cases (yesterday +1.022)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 288.525: +2.779 cases (yesterday +644)

Abruzzo 235.013: +2.938 cases (yesterday +1.080)

Calabria 184,087: +2,453 cases (yesterday +1,069)

PA Bolzano 174.455: +1.703 cases (yesterday +600)

Umbria 166.705: +1.262 cases (yesterday +597)

Sardinia 141.262: +3.018 cases (yesterday +1.440)

PA Trento 130.915: +1.079 cases (yesterday +361)

Basilicata 71.610: +1.175 cases (yesterday +428)

Molise 32.949: +340 cases (yesterday +124)

Valle d’Aosta 30.365: +155 cases (yesterday +37) See also Students again in the streets throughout Italy, in the name of Lorenzo Parelli

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 37,763: +50 deaths (yesterday +70)

Veneto 13.414: +41 deaths (yesterday +14)

Emilia Romagna 15,390: +32 deaths (yesterday +37)

Campania 9.405: +28 deaths (yesterday +47)

Lazio 10,029: +40 deaths (yesterday +16)

Piedmont 12,758: +25 deaths (yesterday +13)

Tuscany 8.507: +30 deaths (yesterday +40)

Sicily 8,866: +51 deaths (yesterday +25)

Puglia 7,355: +33 deaths (yesterday +4)

Liguria 4,963: +19 deaths (yesterday +4)

Marche 3,477: +9 deaths (yesterday +10)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,591: +15 deaths (yesterday +5)

Abruzzo 2,851: +5 deaths (yesterday +10)

Calabria 1,960: +9 deaths (yesterday +7)

PA Bolzano 1,371: +4 deaths (yesterday +2)

Umbria 1,665: +8 deaths (yesterday +5)

Sardinia 1,902: +7 deaths (yesterday +11)

PA Trento 1,488: +1 death (yesterday +3)

Basilicata 698: +3 deaths (yesterday +2)

Molise 546: +4 deaths (yesterday +1)

Valle d’Aosta 513: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the latest news of the day.

* The reduction of the current positives today – with the minus sign in front – depends on the fact that the recovered, added to the deaths, are in greater number than in the new cases.

The Abruzzo Region reports that 3 cases have been subtracted from the total as they are not COVID-19 cases; 1 case was deleted as a duplicate. See also Psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis, similar symptoms but different pathologies

The Campania Region declares that following the daily checks it appears that 12 deathsrecorded today date back to a period between 01/28 and 02/06/2022.

The Emilia-Romagna Region reports that 8 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region reports that the total of positive cases was reduced by 3 following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 2 positive tests removed after case review; also reports that in the data relating to hospitalized in Intensive Care and Medical Area all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathology are counted.

The Liguria Region specifies that all SARS-CoV2 positive patients admitted both for related Covid-19 pathology and for other causes are counted in the information flow of those hospitalized in the Medical and Intensive Care Area; he also points out that the patients currently hospitalized for non-Covid-19 related disease amount to about 30% of the total hospitalized patients who are positive for SARS-CoV2.

The Puglia region declares that dei 33 deceased reported today, 20 refer to cases notified in the last 24 hours.

The Region of Sicily declares that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 580 refer to days prior to 04/02/22; moreover, the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the following days: N. 1 IL 08/02/22 – N.4 IL 07/02/22 – N. 17 ON 06/02/22 – N. 14 ON 05/02/22 – N. 6 ON 04/02/22 – N. 1 ON 03/02/22 – N. 1 ON 29/01/22 – N.2 ON 27/01/22 – N. 1 ON 22/01/22 – N. 1 ON 19/01/22 – N. 1 ON 09/01/22 – N. 1 ON 07/01/22 – N. 1 ON 04/01/22.

The Umbria Region points out that 6 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 9 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes.