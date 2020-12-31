Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU )’s last New Year’s address is shaped by the corona pandemic: In her 16th speech, broadcast on New Year’s Eve, the head of government calls on citizens to persevere.

“I think I’m not exaggerating when I say: never in the last 15 years have we all found the old year so difficult,” said Merkel in her address. “And despite all the worries and some skepticism we have never looked forward to the new year with so much hope.”

She sees hope for the last year of her term in office, despite the stresses caused by the corona pandemic. “For a few days now, hope has had faces: the faces of the first people to be vaccinated,” says Merkel. “There are more every day.”

Merkel called the corona pandemic “a political, social, economic task of the century”, spoke of a “historic feat of strength” and “difficult times for our country”. “And it will stay that way for quite a while. How we get through this pandemic will be up to all of us for a long time to come. The winter is and will be hard, ”said the head of government.

Angela Merkel: Many have surpassed themselves in 2020

2020 was determined by worry and uncertainty. At the same time, many have surpassed themselves this year, “without hanging the big bell”. Merkel named medical staff and nurses, employees in the health authorities and members of the Bundeswehr.

“Countless people have contributed to the fact that our lives were possible despite the pandemic: in the supermarkets and in goods transport, in the post offices, in buses and trains, at the police stations, in the schools and daycare centers, in the churches, in the editorial offices” said the Chancellor.

And she is “always grateful for how disciplined most people wear their masks, how they try to keep their distance”. “For me, this expresses what makes life in a philanthropic society possible: consideration for others, the insight into taking back oneself once in a while, the awareness of common sense,” said Merkel.

Chancellor: conspiracy theories “cynical and cruel”

However, there is “nothing to gloss over,” Merkel continues. “These are difficult times for our country – and it will remain so for a long time.” The winter will be hard and everyone must do their part to contain the pandemic.

Merkel explicitly criticizes those “incorrigible” who denied the virus. Conspiracy theories are “not only untrue and dangerous”, they are also “cynical and cruel” towards those people who have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

Merkel closed her New Year’s address, which can be seen on New Year’s Eve from 8:10 p.m. on ARD, with personal words. Since she will not run again in the Bundestag election in September, it is “in all likelihood the last time that I will be able to address you as Chancellor with a New Year’s speech”. (AFP, EPD)