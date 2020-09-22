America loses the battle against the invisible enemy. Authorities reported 38,115 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. The infection trend was downward since 36,739 positive cases were recorded on April 24, but it has changed in recent weeks. The country contributes one in four cases of covid-19 worldwide, one in four deaths from the disease. More than 2.38 million confirmed infected. At least 120,000 deaths. The total numbers are unmatched. And the real impact, experts warn, may be 10 times greater. “We have probably identified only around 10% of the outbreak,” said this Thursday in a call with journalists Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that they calculate, based on the results of antibody tests conducted throughout the country, that between 5% and 8% of Americans have been infected to date.

The climbs are mainly concentrated in the south and west. Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas posted highs on Wednesday. But cases are up in more than half of the states. In part it is due to the increase in diagnostic testing, which causes less serious cases to be detected. But not totally. The percentage of positive test results has risen dramatically in states like Florida. Just like hospitalizations, which in Houston (Texas), for example, have tripled since May 31.

The Trump Administration, dislodged in the middle of its campaign to reactivate the economy, clings to a positive data: deaths are not growing at the same rate as infections. But experts warn that it may be a matter of time. “Deaths always lag considerably behind cases,” epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, the now marginalized face of science in the White House response to the pandemic, warned in Congress on Tuesday, predicting that deaths will eventually rise with contagions.

Dr. Fauci said it in the Capitol, invited by the congressmen. Away from the spotlight by a president fed up with the friction of his speech with medical evidence, scientific information has circulated in recent weeks in other ways to reach citizens. Appearances in Congress, specific interviews in the media. Gone are the days when Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx appeared alongside the president at the White House on a daily basis. Trump, buoyed by an instinct impervious to scientific evidence and pressed by an economic decline that undermines his path to reelection, dissolved the coronavirus task force. But this Thursday night, given the rebound in cases, the White House has reported that the team will appear again this Friday in an information session, the first to be held in almost two months.

The United States faces the worst stakes of the virus with silenced scientific voices and the White House in a kind of forward flight of unforeseeable consequences. As local authorities and businesses rethink their plans for a return to normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence asked Republican senators this Wednesday, in a closed-door meeting, to focus on highlighting the “hopeful signs.”

The reality today is very different from that of the tragic days of April. More uncontrolled. New York and New Jersey, overcome by the pandemic in spring, proceed with the reopening covered by a controlled decrease in infections. With the concentrated lights it was easier to operate. Now the impact of the virus is more dispersed, more unpredictable. Data collection is more irregular, as is the hospital capacity of each State. The way of facing the crisis differs depending on the political color and the particular ideas of each governor.

Each state, again, acts on its own. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday asked visitors from nine high-incidence states to self-quarantine. Some states, like Texas, have slowed down the de-escalation process due to the alarming increase in cases. “This temporary hiatus will help our State contain the spread until we can safely enter the next phase,” stated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Others, like the governor of Florida, the also Republican Ron DeSantis, have limited themselves to asking citizens to avoid closed places with poor ventilation and crowds.

Meanwhile, the president tweets about attacks on Confederate statues, about citizen security, about child adoptions, about court rulings, about the fence at the Mexico border, about China, about lobster fishing in Maine. Not a single mention of the coronavirus in 33 tweets between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, during the most serious hours of the pandemic. The last mention, on Tuesday at three in the afternoon, read like this: “Cases go up only because of our high test numbers. The death rate goes down! “

Determined to transmit a normality that contrasts with the data, five months before the elections, the president has returned to the campaign. At his first rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, he said he had directed his team to run fewer tests to give a better image of the country. The White House was quick to say that it had not issued such an order. Fauci, in his parallel fight, said in Congress that the priority was exactly the opposite. The New York Stock Exchange, an indicator that seems to guide the president more than the contagion curve, suffered a notable decline on Wednesday attributed in part to news of rallies.

The rush for economic reactivation without adequate security measures is, according to experts, the main explanation for the rebound in infections. “It’s quite alarming,” Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute for Global Health, summarized in a television interview on Thursday. “We were hoping that we would be able to contain the virus for a while, but we are seeing these spikes, mainly because we reopened too quickly, and reopened without the correct safeguards.”

The coronavirus mutates political color

The virus is changing its political color in the United States. In the spring, the pandemic was up to the Democratic states. But today those first spots begin to tell success stories and, in the month of June, it is the states in Republican hands or that voted for Donald Trump four years ago (led by Texas, Florida and Arizona) that add the most cases.

During the first months, the reality of the impact of the pandemic in the country was distorted by the magnitude of the tragedy in New York City, fueled by population density and the bustle of foreign visitors. A total of 218,000 infections and almost 22,000 deaths have been registered from covid-19 in the metropolitan area.

It happens that urban areas tend to be more democratic and rural, more republican. Thus, the difference in spread of the virus between states of one color and another is even more pronounced if the population is taken into account. Republican states are now adding new cases at a rate per capita which is double that of the Democratic States.

It is the Republican-run states that have generally listened the most to the president and have resisted imposing, or hastened to lift, movement restriction measures. In them, the citizen response to the confinement measures also emerged with more force. The mobilizations for racial justice, after the death at the hands of the police of the African American George Floyd on May 25, have contributed to accelerating the return to normality throughout the country, as an escape valve through which the anxiety burst for months of confinement.

