Mexico.- From Georgia, the Virtuous Children of the Caucasus they arrive at Mexico to present your show folk dance in 19 cities of the country during October and November.

After more than seven years of not stepping on Mexican lands, the group made up of children, of between 7 and 13 years oldwill demonstrate why it is considered World Heritage by Unesco.

Is about 40 dancers and dancers, who bring with them a show like no other, where they make known their native Georgia with the choreographies of Folkloric dances.

We recommend you read:

Among the dances that they bring to Mexico are the courtship rituals and dancing on pointe, one of the oldest and most representative in the country.

The tour begins in Orizaba, Veracruz, this Friday, October 28, and will end in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, on November 29 of this year.

The Children will tour various cities, among which are Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes.

His tour in Mexico will last a month (FR Producciones)

the big show promises live music and great costumes, as well as acrobatics performed by men and dazzling choreography.

His return to Mexico is because they are on school holidays in their country and can stay all a month in our country.

The company FR Productions and the embassy of Georgian in Mexico they managed to bring this show of international stature.

(With information from DEBATE and Reforma)