The country’s digital government stated that foreigners can establish businesses within the UAE without the need to reside and live in it by applying for a virtual license and doing business from outside the country.

And she continued that with regard to the virtual license in Abu Dhabi, a foreign investor who is not resident in the UAE can apply from anywhere outside the country, to obtain a virtual Abu Dhabi license that allows him to conduct business in the emirate from outside the country before proceeding with residency procedures.

The Abu Dhabi virtual license allows doing business in 13 sectors: agriculture, industry, repair, contracting, maintenance and installation, retail, transport activities, services, leasing services, management and support services, organizing health and entertainment events, wholesale trade activities, import and export. .

It also allows the establishment of a limited liability company or a one-person company “LLC”, and 100% ownership.

The license is subject to local fees of not more than 1,000 dirhams, with all additional federal fees being paid according to the type of activity required and the legal form.

The digital government reviewed how to obtain a virtual license in Dubai, as it stated that the Department of Economy and Tourism in it, in partnership with other local government agencies, launched the Dubai Virtual Commercial Zone (VCC) program, which enables entrepreneurs and free professions in most parts of the world to start a company. Virtual business in Dubai, and obtaining a virtual business license without requiring residence or work in the Emirates, and in accordance with the highest international legal controls for conducting business digitally.

This means that any person or company from most countries of the world can apply for a virtual commercial company license, in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions, without the need to be present and reside in the UAE, or visit it.

She indicated the eligibility to apply for a virtual commercial company license, as businessmen and investors from most countries of the world can apply for a virtual commercial company license online and from their countries through the Dubai Virtual Trade Zone website.

The eligibility conditions for obtaining a virtual trading company license include: the applicant not being a resident of the UAE, being a citizen or resident and subject to taxation from one of the approved countries, and practicing global commercial activities that are not subject to a location in specific sectors that focus on creative industries, technology and services.

The virtual license allows all virtual companies to automatically enter the Dubai online store, which is an online marketplace that provides services to all companies registered in Dubai Economy.

The license is subject to local fees of not more than 1,000 dirhams, with additional federal fees.