The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), is already preparing for the upcoming holiday season and, as part of that, it has just announce a virtual event on your social media to provide information of interest to travelers.

If you intend to travel internationally in the coming months, pay attention to CBP announcements, as There will be changes in rates and various tips that will be useful to you. To find out everything you need you can join A live chat that two expert panelists will host on the official CBP accountsboth on Facebook and Instagram.

The virtual event will take place on September 25th at 2 PM Eastern Time United States, and will address issues related to the upcoming travel season and changes in rates for trusted traveler programs. It should be remembered that the authorities had already announced that as of next October 1, The price to be part of the trusted traveler program will increase and will now cost US$120.

What is the CBP frequent flyer program that will raise its rates?

If there are reasons for you to travel internationally frequently and you want to optimize your experience at the United States border, you can sign up for frequent flyer program or Global Entry.

This option allows low-risk travelers to go through a faster process of entering the United States through a biometric identification system that can be validated from designated kiosks at more than sixty airports and fifteen pre-clearance locations in six countries.

The current application fee is US$100 for five years. However, as already mentioned, it will increase and, Starting October 1, it will cost US$120. If you are interested in being part of the program, You must complete an online application and subsequently attend an interview. so that the authorities can ensure that the person is a low-risk person.