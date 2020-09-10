The Digital Astronaut, from uniphi area company, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is a brand new collection of live-streamed occasions with veteran area explorers to learn charities. (Picture credit score: uniphi area company)

Now you can attend a full lineup of stay astronaut talks and “meet and greet” alternatives — all with out having to depart your house.

“The Virtual Astronaut,” from uniphi space agency, founders of Nationwide Astronaut Day, is a brand new ticketed stay occasion collection providing distinctive takes on what it’s like to depart Earth and stay and work in area.

“Every particular person occasion dialogue is chosen by and personally crafted by astronauts, and can cowl a variety of subjects together with important area exploration milestones, mainstream tradition celebrations and developments, STEM and STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering — Art — and Mathematics] schooling subjects and particular person astronaut reminiscences and experiences from area, all with an ‘up shut and private’ astronaut perspective,” uniphi area company mentioned in a press release launched on Wednesday (Sept. 9).

Entry to every stay discuss prices $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a charity of the astronaut’s alternative. Attendees may select so as to add on a “Astronaut Meet ‘N’ Greet” package deal for a further $75, which incorporates one-on-one time with the astronaut by way of a digital venue and a personalised, autographed photograph souvenir. Group charges can be found for colleges and charitable organizations.

The Digital Astronaut is ready to launch with area shuttle and area station veteran Clayton “AstroClay” Anderson celebrating the discharge of his new kids’s guide, “Letters from Space” at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Sept. 15. Just like the guide, the discuss shall be crammed with “bizarre science, wild details and outrageous true tales from life in area.” Ticket gross sales will profit, partially, Studying Is Basic.

Emblem for The Digital Astronaut. (Picture credit score: uniphi area company)

Further scheduled Digital Astronaut occasions embrace:

The story of “Too Tall” and “Too Small” by astronaut Wendy Lawrence at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Sept. 25. In advantage of Greater Orbits.

An astronaut’s information to teaching at 17,500 miles per hour by Steve Smith at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Oct. 6, Nationwide Coaches Day. In advantage of Constructive Teaching Alliance.

Variety, fairness and inclusion because the constructing blocks of the U.S. area program by Danny Olivas and extra friends to be introduced at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Oct. 14. In advantage of El Paso Issues.

Constructing the Worldwide Area Station with Pam Melroy at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Oct. 24, the twentieth anniversary of her touchdown as pilot of the STS-92 area shuttle mission. In advantage of the Affiliation of Area Explorers.

Spooky area tales and astronaut costumes with Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Oct. 27. In advantage of the Challenger Studying Heart.

20 years of a steady human occupancy on the Worldwide Area Station, a particular panel with former ISS residents spanning the twenty years of people in area, at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Oct. 30, the final day there have been no individuals off the planet. Introduced in partnership with collectSPACE.com.

Voting from area with Leroy Chiao, the primary American astronaut to vote in a presidential election from orbit, at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT Nov. 3) on Nov. 2. In advantage of the Houston Affiliation for Area and Science Training (HASSE).

Extra Digital Astronaut occasions are deliberate with Greg Chamitoff, Frank Culbertson, Jack Fischer, Susan Helms, Greg H. Johnson, Mark Polansky, Garrett Reisman and Steve Swanson.

To rejoice the launch of The Digital Astronaut, uniphi area company created a particular playlist of astronaut-curated songs. (Picture credit score: uniphi area company)

To rejoice the collection’ launch, a particular Spotify music playlist, “Astronaut Area Jams: Soundtrack of Area,” was created that includes songs chosen personally by the astronauts, plus different space-inspired favorites. Every observe remembers a selected reminiscence, evokes an emotion or instantly displays a private astronaut second in time and area.

The playlist and extra particulars about The Digital Astronaut collection, together with the chance to order your area, can now be discovered at TheVirtualAstronaut.com.

Area.com is proud to function the official media accomplice for uniphi area company's The Digital Astronaut collection.

