Ultimate Showdown has sold better than expected, which will help the future of the fighting saga.

One of the curious things that 2021 has left us is the return of virtua fighter. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown was released in June, a remake for PS4 of the fifth installment of the fighting franchise whose future, despite requests from other proper names in the industry, is currently unknown.

However, the latest information seems to clear up this question a bit more. And it is that, in an interview published by the publication Dengeki, the responsible team has declared that the title has exceeded SEGA’s expectations not only at the level of commercial performance, but also in terms of reception from the public and critics and the final result of the project.

It served to take the temperature of the fans of the sagaTherefore, we could say that this installment has served to take the temperature of the fans and the desire they had to return to Virtua Fighter. That’s what the producer has dropped Seiji Aoki and, given what has been seen, the company could make the saga return soon with a hypothetical sixth installment, since the performance of Ultimate Showdown would have cleared the doubts that arose in this regard before its launch.

Be that as it may, the Virtua Fighter 5 remake has been well received in general, adding content after its departure with various collaborations in recent months, the most recent being that of the Yakuza saga, which brought 19 outfits of the characters, about twenty songs and a multitude of customization options. If you want to know more about him, Toni Piedrabuena told you in his analysis of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown that it is about the best version of this classic, with obvious visual improvements and all the essence present.

More about: Virtua Fighter, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, SEGA, Fighting, Virtua Fighter 6 and Sales.