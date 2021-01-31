The Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, will preside over the opening ceremony of the XVII Week of Science and Technology of the IES Floridablanca, whose opening conference will be given by Margarita Del Val, virologist at the CSIC. The event will take place electronically, by videoconference.

‘Our immune system, our best personal defense’ is the title of the inaugural conference by Margarita Del Val, which will begin the seventeenth edition of the Science and Technology Week of the IES Floridablanca in Murcia.

The axis of these days is ‘2021, International Year of Fruits and Vegetables’, and there will be exhibitions and conferences by personalities from the scientific field, such as José Miguel Mulet, Antonio Guirao and José Manuel López Nicolás, from popularizers such as Santi García Cremades and Rebeca Pastor, and the chefs Tomás Écija and David López Carreño. The presentations will all be ‘online’ in order to guarantee safety and hygiene conditions. On Friday, February 5, the week will be closed by the professor of Physiology of the UMU, Juan Antonio Pérez, with the lecture ‘In search of the lost dream’.