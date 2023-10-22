Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:16



Caving is often a high-risk activity. An experience not without adrenaline, where claustrophobia or nerves can play tricks. But it can also be a pleasant, calm, quasi-religious or completely religious experience. Although uncommon, there are places where they can boast of having turned a temple of nature into a sanctuary. Orihuela now has two. It is not the sanctuary of the Virgin of Hope, in Calasparra, nor the Hallazgo chapel in Monserrate, but it is still surprising. This month the Cáritas shelter for homeless people inaugurated its particular place of meditation and prayer. The dedication, furthermore, is unique in the municipality: the Virgin of Lourdes.

The carving that attracts multitudes of pilgrims to that town in the French Pyrenees today has its home on Mount San Miguel and in the heart of the historic center of Oriola. The inauguration was carried out by the most illustrious among the illustrious of the Oriolano clergy, the recently ‘retired’ José Luis Satorre, but the idea, says the director of the house in Plaza Comedías, Manolo Sáez, came from higher up, from the bishop himself. , José Ignacio Munilla. «In October of last year he came and was interested in seeing the cave. He stopped and said to the priest next to him: ‘What a good place to make a little chapel here for the Virgin.’

The prelate’s wishes were orders for Sáez who immediately commissioned the project. A fairly austere thing, nothing grandiloquent. A small wooden roof, an altar, a couple of lights and, of course, the image. “The majority of those we ask are from the hospitality of Lourdes,” clears up doubts. Thus, they were in charge of bringing from the French country an image the size of the hole and they covered it with a methacrylate urn to prevent it from getting dirty.

The project, likewise, could not have been more collaborative. High school students from the Santo Domingo school have also participated. “They and their teacher, Mari Ángeles Navarro, who is also in hospitality, were in charge of raising all the money, about 900 euros,” thanks Sáez.

The DANA Pass



Before the grace of the prelate converted this cavern, Sáez confesses, it was more or less the storage room. “We had it for trouble.” Now, of course, he is much more clean. Nothing to do, he remembers, with how he was during DANA 2019. That September part of the Seminary wall collapsed and a shower of stones fell on the house and entered the kitchen. “Everything was stored here and then little by little it was taken out to the container until everything was cleaned.” Today the last remains that remain are a handful of stones that now delimit the different flower beds of the garden, where, among tomatoes, peppers and spices, those welcomed learn about regenerative agriculture.

However, he hopes that no one comes to evict them from the caves. In the deeds of the house only the garden is listed, but the cave, as far as is known, has no known owner. “That’s why we have decided not to touch a single stone,” Sáez jokes. “I think that, since there can be landslides, no one wants to know anything.”

Even so, its obvious attractiveness with that light and that green of the vine that frames the entrance has already attracted the attention, says Sáez, even to some troupe of Moors. “In the end it didn’t come to fruition, but it is true that, to do something, we would first have to flatten the ground a little,” he acknowledges.