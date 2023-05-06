The Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital will incorporate food of organic origin for the preparation of all its menus. This type of raw material is already used to prepare breakfasts and snacks by the hospital’s Nutrition Service. But now, they will also be used in the lunches and dinners that are served at the Virgen de Arrixaca hospital at least five days a month, so that all the menus will be made with these ingredients.

“We believe that the use of organic food products produces a positive impact, not only on the patient, but also on the environment,” said the general director of Health Care, Isabel Ayala.

Flavor and high nutritional value



“Food from certified organic production goes through strict controls, something essential when we talk about feeding patients and, in addition, they are very tasty and with very high nutritional values ​​thanks to the fact that their harvest time is respected,” explained Ayala.

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will contract the food service for patients at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital for an amount of more than 5.6 million euros for the next two years. This includes the purchase of raw materials for preparing menus and diets for patients, as well as all extra food and child nutrition products required by the hospital and the comprehensive management of their supply.

The Nutrition professionals, dependent on the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service of the general hospital and the Maternal and Child Pediatric Service, supervise the nutritional composition of the diets of patients for all Hospitalization Units, in addition to the Emergency Services, ICU, Hospital of Day and Hemodialysis in those cases in which it is required, included the therapeutic diets and the basal ones.