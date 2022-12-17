There are a few hours left for Lionel Messi to play what may be the most important match of his entire successful career, the World Cup final in Qatar 2022 against France, which can crown him a World Cup champion with the Argentine team, after so many failed attempts.
At the age of 35, the star from Rosario has become a much more cerebral footballer but has maintained that characteristic explosion and vision of the game that has distinguished him since he began his professional career, or even before.
In fact, the comparison between two practically identical plays by the best footballer in the world, 20 years apart, shows it clearly: Messi’s assist in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands had already been made in the youth teams for Newell’s Old Boys.
It was the masterful assist that passed between the legs of the Dutch defender Nathan Aké for a Nahuel Molina that filtered through the center-backs and defined before the departure of goalkeeper Andries Noppert, a video just like a double slalom to escape the mark and give him a pass left-footed to Leandro Gímenez, who defined before the departure of the rival goalkeeper, in the inferiors of the Rosario team. The years go by, the crack remains.
