world championships

Harry Kane in the 84th minute of the quarter-final played against France missed the penalty that cost England their elimination from the World Cup. And it’s no wonder, because the Tottenham centre-forward had a terrible coach. In the smartphone chats of disappointed English fans, a 2018 BBC commercial is filming in which Jonny Wilkinson, rugby world champion with the Three Lions in 2003, teaches the footballer how to shoot a penalty. The Russian World Cup is upon us and there is no time to lose. Except that Wilkinson, after shooting the ball to the stars, is pleased with the result (a try, but not a goal) and invites Kane to do the same. The attacker, in order not to spoil his friend’s moment of happiness, in turn kicked abundantly over the crossbar as he did on Saturday evening during the second of the two penalties awarded to the English national team against Les Bleus. The video closes with John Bishop, a former footballer and TV presenter, shaking his head in silence, in disbelief. The same reaction that thousands of English people had last night after Kane’s missed penalty.

by Claudio Cucciatti



00:49