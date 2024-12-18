The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, surprised with what seemed to be a new haircut during a public event in which he attended to some fans at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

Trump appeared before those present, cap in hand, shortly before spending a day of golf at his own complex. Of course, her white hair seemed to have a mullet style.shorter on the sides and long on the quiff and nape.

There has been no shortage of those who speculate that it is simply because of the cap he is carrying in his hand, that having been using it, it has crushed the hair against the temples and it is simply an optical effect.

In any case, the video has gone viral, sparking all kinds of comments about this supposed new style. “The definitive haircut“, said one, “what has she done to her hair?”, another asked. “We have a mullet there,” acknowledged another of the messages, in reference to that haircut that became popular in the 70s.

“Is everyone happy and having a good time? “Is everyone Republican?” Trump asks the fans before him, without getting too close and escorted by his security team.