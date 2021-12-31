Boca Juniors has no peace, not even in a final stretch of the year in which there is logically no more competition, and this theory was confirmed again in the epilogue of 2021 with a video that immediately went viral and of which the entire planet soccer fan in South America is speaking.
It is that after a complaint of gender violence against Nahitan Nández, for hitting his ex-partner, images were released in which the Uruguayan hit him several pineapples to Carlos Tevez in the middle of a match.
A user shared a video unpublished In which you can see several Boca players in the middle of the court, in full definition of penalties, and has the Uruguayan midfielder as the protagonist, since Nández argues with the referent Tevez and even hits him several punches. Cristian Pavón intervenes and tries to stop him, while the “Apache” does not react to prevent an even more evident and serious conflict from unleashing.
For the members of the campus at that time, it may be the 2018, year in which Guillermo Barros Schelotto directed the first team of the cast “Xeneize“. What will happen to Nahitán and the complaint against him? How will the relationship between him and Tevez have ended? The only certainty is that Boca has no peace, not even on December 31st.
