Vision problems, such as myopia, astigmatism or farsightedness, affect a large percentage of the population. The adaptability and peripheral vision that contact lenses provide inclines a good number to opt for this method to correct their refractive errors. However, they require meticulous care that many overlook and that can lead to serious health problems.

This carelessness has already caused serious bills to be paid, and not precisely in money. For the popular ‘tiktoker’ Núria Jordà, its misuse has cost her the loss of vision in her left eye. In the Region of Murcia this irresponsibility has also wreaked havoc. Without going any further, at the beginning of September the case of a young woman from Cartagena came to light who, due to some bad habits, almost lost her vision.

Two clear examples of an issue that greatly worries ophthalmologists. Professionals insist on the importance of placing lenses with freshly washed hands, changing the peroxide liquid every day to properly clean and disinfect these small spheres and not overusing them. And, as those affected by this malpractice explain, their most repeated mistakes were sleeping with them on or putting them in water. With this last practice there is a risk that bacteria will cause infections if they reach the cornea.

Added to this is the fact that those who use them sporadically sometimes find it difficult to take them off. For this reason, the eye is touched for several minutes which ends up irritating it or, in the worst case, it suffers small injuries. To avoid this, an Instagram user has shared her trick with which she removes contact lenses in just a few seconds and without the need to touch the eyeball.

viral trick



The trick, which has already spread throughout social networks, promises to make life substantially easier. And, as indicated by a user who has also been encouraged to try this method, she spent at least 20 minutes a day to get the lens out. A situation that many have identified with: “I can’t believe it really works,” commented content creator Dia Ajmera (@diaajmera) on Instagram.

This influencer did not hesitate to put this tactic to the test, which consists of two simple steps. First of all, you have to gently stretch the eyelid with your fingers from the side so that the eye takes on a slanted shape. Next, you have to look towards your nose and blink. With this gesture, the contact lens will bend slightly and come out of the eyeball. Of course, it must be done carefully and gently and with clean hands at all times.