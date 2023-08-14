Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:45



Sweat combined with deodorant can cause clothing to break down. White clothing is the one that suffers the most from this type of problem. Clothing is affected by this mixture, especially in very hot times and in the clothes of those who regularly practice sports.

On many occasions, people do not notice that their clothes are getting damaged and they realize it when they go to choose a garment and find the stains. The area of ​​the armpits is usually the place where these yellow marks appear, due to the combination of sweat and deodorant. The neck is also an area prone to these unpleasant spots. Humidity or poor clothing storage can create this type of dirt. More than one will have found it impossible to remove yellowish stains from their shirts, but there is a trick that can solve this problem.

The viral trick to end sweat stains



In addition to maintaining a good garment, you can give your clothes a second chance with a trick that does not stop circulating on social networks. To return your clothes to their true color, you can try a simple trick in which you will need baking soda, lemon, hydrogen peroxide and dish soap.

There are numerous TikTok accounts that recommend this simple formula to get rid of yellow stains on your clothes. The @aly_deco_home account published a video explaining how you should combat these sweat marks on your clothes. The first step is to mix the necessary products.

You should put in a bowl 3 large tablespoons of baking soda, a small tablespoon of dish soap, 3 large tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide and half a squeezed lemon. When you have mixed well, apply the product on the stains. Leave to act for 15 minutes and rub with a toothbrush until the stain disappears and wash the garment.

Tricks so that yellow stains do not appear on your clothes



To prevent your clothes from acquiring these unsightly yellow stains, you can try to carry out some recommendations:

– Avoid bleach and similar products to avoid wearing down the fabric.

– Wait for deodorants and creams to be completely absorbed into the skin before putting on the garment.

– Avoid using fabric softeners or perfumes because they may leave residues on the clothes.

– Put the clothes in the closet when they have dried completely.

– Do not use plastic bags to store clothes.