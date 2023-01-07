It is one of the moments of the sales that make customers the most uncomfortable: the endless queues in the establishments. Whether it’s to try on clothes, to pay, to make an exchange or return… the stores are filled with customers who demand some type of service, so at this time it is very common for queues to form where you can spend a considerable time that you could well be investing in any other site.

In stores like Inditex, which have a large number of customers, the waits to be served are usually especially long, but there are some stores that are already looking for solutions to make the consumer experience more pleasant. Zara, which is one of the customer’s favourites, has already come forward with an initiative with which you can skip the line in the fitting rooms. At least the brand owned by Amancio Ortega has put it into practice during Christmas. The trick is very useful, although quite unknown by users.

In recent days it has gone viral on TikTok after the publication of the user @fraanelsholz a video that in 48 hours already had almost three million views. The young woman has decided to share the tip to help many other people: “Did you know that you can skip the line of fitting rooms at Zara?”, She assures. The method can be followed through the store’s mobile app, she explains.

Once there, with the session started, you will have to go to the profile section and select the ‘stores’ tab. The third step will be to search for and select the store where you are and, finally, go to the ‘fitting room reservation’ option, so that one of the cubicles will be in your name so that you can access to try on your clothes without putting on your Last of a line of customers that can be quite long and slow.