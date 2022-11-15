Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The viral song that is an event in the networks, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in Sports
Argentina

Argentina.

Argentina.

Argentina already has its song to face the World Cup in Qatar.

While the selection of Argentina will play their last preparation match on Wednesday against Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi five days before the World Cup with a team led by Leo Messibut “without taking risks”, as explained by DT Lionel Scaloni, the team already has its song for the World Cup.

“How the players arrive (physically) is a matter of concern, we will decide in training, but I want a team with physical guarantees, the idea is not to take any risk,” said the coach at a press conference.

(Shakira: reveal emotional state: ‘She cries when she hangs up’, for Piqué?)
(This was the drama of Carolina, the skater who underwent euthanasia)

La Albiceleste seeks its third world crown after its victories in
Argentina-1978 and Mexico-1986. His disembarkation in Abu Dhabi with the 26 chosen ones aroused strong interest.

At the first open-door training he was followed by around 15,000 spectators.

Regarding how he will line up the team in this last game before the World Cup, Scaloni said that it will be “thinking more about the future, about the game we will have in a week.”

On Tuesday the 22nd, Argentina will debut in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.

The song

La Mosca is a musical group from the region and has been inspired by what has happened in recent years with soccer in Argentina to have their song for the World Cup.

Diego Maradona, the title of the Brazil America Cup Y Leo Messi are the themes on which they were based for the lyrics and music.

(Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno: the cold greeting that leaves a bad atmosphere, video)

Sports

