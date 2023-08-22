The closest thing to the summer song in America has come from the depths of rural Virginia. The composer Oliver Anthony has achieved something historic this Monday, leading the bill board Hot 100 for the first time without ever charting before and without having a contract. The subject of her, Rich men north of Richmond, was the first to record with a professional microphone and not with his mobile phone, the way he made his music known to the world on his YouTube channel. Thanks to social networks, the song became a viral phenomenon for his criticism of Washington politicians, who ignore the reality in which working-class people like him live. The issue has resonated especially among right-wing supporters of the Republican party.

In Rich men north of Richmond (rich men north of Richmond) only Oliver Anthony’s voice and guitar is heard. The theme has no other arrangement or instrument. This raw sound gives power to the lament country that comes from the bowels of a remote farm in the state, where the singer-songwriter lives with his three dogs and composes music in his spare time. The video was taken by a friend who works for RadioWV, a West Virginia page dedicated to discovering musical talent in the region. It was uploaded to the video platform just 13 days ago with the intention of reaching 300,000 views. In that period it exceeded 31 million views. On Spotify the story is similar. It has registered 15 million in ten days.

The phenomenon has been enough to cast the issue at number one on the Hot 100 of bill board, which brings together songs from all genres that have been played in streaming audio and video, time on radio and sales of physical formats. Anthony, however, tops the list without his song being promoted on radio stations. The magazine has 17.5 million views and 147,000 downloads. According to the music magazine, an average song in the first position of this list usually sells about 15,000 downloads per week.

“Living in the new world / With an old soul / These rich men north of Richmond / Lord knows they want to be in control / They want to know what you think, they want to know what you do / And they think you don’t know , but I know I do / Because your dollars are shit and they have pointless taxes / For the rich men north of Richmond ”, sings Anthony in a part of the song, which has become a sensation in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte , Minneapolis, Dallas and Chicago.

The composer, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, has tried to reflect on the success, which has come suddenly to someone who started making music in 2021 to get out of depression and as mental health therapy. “I think these songs have connected with millions of people on a very deep level because they are sung by someone who feels the words the moment he says them. No editing, no agent, no bullshit… Just a jerk and his guitar. It’s a style we should never have gotten rid of,” Anthony wrote. in a long post From Facebook.

Lunsford is originally from Farmville, a small town west of Richmond. His stage name is a tribute to his grandfather and his world, the Appalachian Mountains of the 1930s. In his songs, Anthony tries to return to that world of rural poverty and hard times for large families like his. It is the environment in which much of the theme of the genre is developed countrylike the childhood that Loretta Lynn described in one of her early hits, Coal Miner’s Daughter (1969).

The composer has shared with his new followers some of his personal history. He dropped out of school at 17, when he was in high school. Since 2010 he has held various factory jobs in the state of North Carolina. The most recent, he says, was at a paper plant. “He worked third shift six days a week for $14.5 an hour. He was hellish,” writes Anthony, who reveals that ten years ago he was in an accident that fractured his skull and forced him to return to his native Virginia. Since 2014 he has been a sales employee in a manufacturing company, which allows him to spend a lot of time on the road. On those trips he has met other factory and industrial workers. “People are VERY sick of being belittled, divided and manipulated,” added the musician.

After going viral almost without looking for it, Anthony has shared his thoughts on fame. “I’ve never wanted to be a full-time musician, let alone top the iTunes charts… Industry people look at me blankly when I turn down their $8 million contract offers. I don’t want six trucks for a tour, nor 15 tractors or a plane. I don’t want to have concerts in stadiums or be under the spotlight,” the musician revealed. And he confesses: “There is nothing special about me. I am not a good musician nor am I a good person. I have spent the last five years struggling with my mental health and abusing alcohol to drown it out.”

Right-wing anthem?

Many in the United States have linked the song to the right, a sector that shares many of the criticisms that Anthony pours into his lyrics. The high taxes, the people who abuse the welfare system, the mistreatment of veterans, patriots and members of the working class. At one point, the composer says that he wishes politicians would take an interest in miners, and not just “minors on islands,” a reference to pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, whom he links to several Democrats.

The song, and its theme, has been applauded by several politicians around Donald Trump and supporters of the MAGA movement (Make America Great Again). Among these are the radical congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Walsh and the former candidate for the government of Arizona, Kari Lake, who like Trump lost an election and argued that she was the victim of fraud without proving it. Given the boost that conservatives have given to his subject, the author has limited himself to saying that he considers himself from the center, where he has always “been.” His position on the list of bill boardhowever, is indisputable.

