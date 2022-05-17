Is what our eyes see always true? The moving images that our mobiles record can be a big lie, like the exposure of our lives on social networks, the paradise of egomania, consumerism and false freedom. In times of fake news, deep fakes and cancellation, audiovisual proposals continue to emerge that question technological advances. The evolution of civilization does not seem to be going at the same speed. Digital tools are there, gaining ground, monopolizing everything, and we are not always right when it comes to using them properly for our benefit. We swim in a sea bounded by data-driven fishing nets. We send information to cyberspace every day so that they know what ground we walk on, what we eat, how we dress, who we are with… Any online maneuver is valid as long as it gains notoriety, without necessarily obtaining anything of benefit, except for a few virtual pats on the back. Exposure to others borders on the sick, schizophrenia, the absurd. Big Brother watches over us, or rather The Big Ego, because it is we ourselves who point the finger. ‘Suspects’, available on Apple TV+, a somewhat elitist platform in its concept that takes special care of its content -there is ‘Separation’ as one of the series of the year-, part of a viral video to elaborate a plot of intrigue that contaminates the entire society by work and (dis)grace of the internet. The twenty-something son of an important American businesswoman is kidnapped in the corridors of a luxury hotel in New York and everything points to four British citizens, apparently with nothing in common, who were present in the building the night of the car for different reasons.

‘Suspects’, written by Rob Williams (‘The Man in the High Castle’), is a remake of the Israeli series ‘False identity’, from 2015, currently not available on any platform after broadcasting it on Fox channel. It adapts the history to recent times, making the most of the implementation of social networks. Uma Thurman brings her hypnotic face to an ensemble cast that defends an addictive story in its first chapters that loses strength, but not interest, as the story progresses. The starting premise is so powerful that the climax fails to keep up with the development of events. The protagonist of ‘Kill Bill’ plays the grieving mother who is blackmailed by an unknown group in exchange for freeing her offspring. To resolve the conflict without ransom, the British Crime Agency and the FBI join forces, with their disagreements. The named suspects, a priori unrelated to each other, end up meeting on the run, trying to prove their innocence, but no one can trust anyone. Everyone is hiding something, which leads to notable twists in the resolution of the case. Kunal Nayyar (‘The Big Bang Theory’), Noah Emmerich (‘The Americans’), Georgina Campbell (‘Retaliation’), Elyes Gabel (‘The Most Violent Year’), Elizabeth Henstridge (‘Agents of SHIELD’), Tom Rhys-Harries (‘White Lines’) and Angel Coulby (‘Merlin’) complete the main cast of a conspiracy that once again hits the nail on the head on a topic as hot as the news, not always real, that spread like the wildfire on Facebook or Twitter. They serve ideological and economic interests, although there are also Internet users who seem to simply enjoy spreading trolls, some of them very dangerous. Photomontages, statements taken out of context, tweets modified with Photoshop, absurd and surreal memes that set WhatsApp groups on fire…

Thousands of fake profiles, bots and dubious media disguise anything as breaking news. Perhaps the most incontestable are the videos, as in ‘Suspects’. It is difficult to question the supposedly real, moving image, but everything and nothing is what it seems. The first impression is what counts among the potential audience of this type of material. They want to believe at face value what they read, see or hear, because it is what matches their vision of the world. The deepfakes are here to stay, they go viral without stopping and our heads do not finish wondering if the audiovisual prints that burn our retinas are true or false. We share data prisoners of immediacy, without resting the information, pushed by the algorithm. We have become accustomed to the bombardment of fragments of reality that our mobile phones capture and share without questioning their nature. Here I catch you, here I record you. The newscasts have validated this material, broadcasting it as synonymous with truth. Given the excess of manipulated images and falsifications, as the series ‘Years and Years’ or ‘The Capture’ already advanced, ‘Suspicious’ adds another point of view to the current treatment of audiovisuals in our digital environment. There’s drama, mystery, and juicy cliffhangers. Eight deliveries with total end.

