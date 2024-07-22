This Sunday, July 21st Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential racel for the period 2024-2028 through a letter published on the social network X. In his message He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his government’s administration and confirmed that he will not continue in the re-election process.

For this reason, various media outlets have spoken out on the matter, including the magazine TIMEwhich published a digital cover showing Kamala Harris enters as Joe Biden withdraws, with the title “Panic”.

The Democrat was already facing difficulties in his campaignbeginning with his performance in the June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump. On that occasion, Biden showed confusion and indecision, evaded questions and lacked agility in his responseswhich caused the public to have doubts about his abilities and criticisms of his figure.

However, it was not until a week after the recent attack on Donald Trump on July 14, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, that the head of state decided to end his re-election bid.

For this reason, Joe Biden announced his support for Kamala Harris, the current vice president of the country, for the presidential nomination. To which the Democrat responded: “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party and our nation.”

The controversial images of TIME

TIME cover about Joe Biden and his withdrawal from the presidential race. Photo:TIME Share

The viral photograph showing Joe Biden walking away as Kamala Harris walks in is the cover of TIME magazine, highlighted in red. This is notable because the color traditionally associated with the Democratic Party is blue, while red usually represents the Republicans, to which Trump belongs. Furthermore, the cover is headed by a single word: “Panic.”

In this edition, an article by Philip Elliott was published. The article accompanying the viral sequence opened with: “Panic is not a strong enough word to describe the feeling that swept through the Democratic Party as the debate unfolded.”

The journalist’s claim was based on the fact that in the debate on July 27, Biden “He acted like an 81-year-old grandfather”mentioning that he stuttered, his arguments were incomprehensible and his “stare was blank.”

To conclude his note, the journalist made a statement that emphasizes his criticism of the Head of State: “Friends, I give my word as Biden: I would not run again if I did not believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job.”

