An image on Google Maps that is related to a crime in a town in Soria where a woman and her current partner have been arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering her husband, a man of Cuban origin who had been missing for months and whose remains were located in the cemetery of the Soria municipality of Andaluz, has gone viral on social networks.

As confirmed by municipal sources, The National Police had been investigating the disappearance of the victim for monthsreported by the family, until this Tuesday his dismembered body was found in the cemetery of the municipality – a town with around twenty residents in the Berlanga de Duero region – and the aforementioned people were arrested.

Apparently, according to the Government Delegation in Castilla y León and the National Police, The Google Street View photo showing a person carrying a bag in a maroon vehicle, without being decisive, has turned out to be one of the clues that the investigators had, who detected the images during inquiries in a location search application.

Some images that They have gone viral on social networkswhere many people have been truly fascinated by chance and this coincidence. And, of course, because they have ended up being one of the clues for the investigators of the case.

Also, according to local media, the listening carried out on the couple by the agents. According to The North of Castilethe victim resided in Cuba and on a trip to Spain He discovered that his wife was cheating on him with a neighbor from Tajuecoknown as El Lobo de Tajueco and who ran a bar in another nearby town, Bayubas.